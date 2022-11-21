UBA GMD Visits Uganda, Commits to Economic Development

The UBA Group Managing Director / CEO Mr. Oliver Alawuba paid a courtesy visit to Uganda- one of the most dynamic and transformative market where UBA (United Bank of Africa) has a strong footprint and legacy outside Nigeria.

Many companies are now laser-focused on transformation – embracing the changes initiated or accelerated by the pandemic.

Given the huge scale of investments by the UBA team- it’s clear that many companies are reshaping themselves to capture the upside of the economic rebound.

During his two-day visit, Mr. Alawuba met with the Bank of Uganda Executive Director in charge of Supervision Mr. Tumubweine Twinemanzi and discussed the Bank’s operations in Uganda.

He thanked the Executive director and the Bank of Uganda for their oversight and reiterated UBA’s commitment to Uganda.

“UBA will continue working closely with the Central Bank and complying with all regulations. I can re-assure all our UBA clients in Uganda that we shall continue to innovate and break-limits with our product/service offering in a bid to meet and exceed the demands of our customers. You have my word,” Alawuba added.