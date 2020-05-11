The United Arab Emirates has sent a second consignment of medical supplies to Somaliland aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19.
Africa Industry

UAE sends more medical aid to Somaliland

EABW EditorComment(0)

The United Arab Emirates has sent a second consignment of medical supplies to Somaliland aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19.

A cargo plane carrying tonnes of medical aid and testing machines landed in the Somaliland capital Hargeisa yesterday.

Somaliland Minister for Health  Omar Ali Abdillahi was at the airport to receive the consignments which are vital to fighting the coronavirus which continues to spread in the country.

The UAE is actively engaged in strengthening the fight against COVID-19 in Somaliland.

Last month the UAE sent its first batch of medical supplies to Somaliland to aid in the fight against the pandemic that has ravaged the entire world.

“It is an honour for me, for the Ministry of Health and all for Somaliland to accept the donation and the medical equipment sent by the government of UAE to fight against Carona Virus.

“We thank the government of UAE especially the President of UAE Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister and minister of presidential affairs Sh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the Somaliland health minister said.

Meanwhile, former Somaliland health minister Dr Hassan Ismail Yusuf has sent a passionate appeal to the international community to come to the aid of the internationally unrecognized nation in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

“I would like to appeal to the international community and the world powers to offer their assistance to Somaliland before the situation gets out of hand,” Dr Hassan Ismail said.

He said that the Covid-19 statistics remains the lowest in the Horn of Africa in terms of confirmed infected cases as well as deaths due to it adding that Somaliland has thus far coped with the pandemic with minimum assistance from the outside world.

“It’s however important to point out that it looks that the virus has established a firm grip in the country and that community spread is likely to have already taken place.”

“Our health care workers are doing a magnificent job and trying to do whatever they possibly can in an effort to cope with the pandemic.”

The doctor said if current trends prevail, the country’s health care system will definitely be overwhelmed within a short period of time with the loss of many lives of its citizens if assistance from the international community is not provided immediately.

“The health care systems of some of the most powerful industrialized nations of the 1st world such as the USA, UK, Italy, France and others have been dwarfed by the pandemic. You could imagine what it could do to a third world country which is yet to be recognized by the international community.”

“I would like to appeal to the international community and the world powers to offer their assistance to Somaliland before the situation gets out of hand.”

Somaliland has so far recorded 40 COVID-19 positive cases and 5 death.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Guo Ping, Rotating Chairman of Huawei(5th left); Dr.Song Liuping, Senior Vice President and the Chief Legal Officer for Huawei(4th left); John Suffolk, Senior Vice President and Global Cyber Security & Privacy Officer(GSPO) for Huawei(3rd left); Glen D. Nager, Partner at Jones Day, Lead Counsel of this action(2d right); Dr.Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei’s 5G Product Line(right); Li Dafeng, Executive Member of the Supervisory Board, Director of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board Office(Left).
ICT Industry

Huawei Sues U.S. Government for Unconstitutional Sales Restrictions

EABW Editor

SHENZHEN – Huawei has announced that it has filed a complaint in a U.S. federal court that challenges the constitutionality of Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Through this action, Huawei seeks a declaratory judgment that the restrictions targeting Huawei are unconstitutional, and a permanent injunction against these restrictions. “The U.S. […]

The company made the announcement about the exit in a May 16 press release
Africa Industry

Alexander Forbes Exits Uganda After Strategic Review of business

EABW Editor

Alexander Forbes is exiting the Ugandan market after what it termed as a strategic review of its business and operating model. The company made the announcement about the exit in a May 16 press release. Part of the release reads: “Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Limited published the outcome of its strategic review of the business […]

On the ground, Col. Nakalema and her team discovered that work had started on Mango Road where the first layer of bitumen was spread but due to the delay of funds, the layer had started peeling off requiring a fresh spread,
Industry

State House hands Arua corruption cases to Police CID

EABW Editor

ARUA – The Anti-Corruption Unit at State House has handed cases of alleged misappropriation of road funds by officials of Arua Municipality to the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) for investigations and prosecution of accused parties. The Head of the Anti-Corruption Unit at State House, Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema handed over the cases after a […]