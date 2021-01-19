UAE Opens Two Hospitals in Somaliland as Taiwan Donates COVID-19 Testing Kits

The United Arab Emirates and Taiwan have separately come to aid Somaliland health system by opening hospitals and making donations to help combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

UAU opened two hospitals in the Horn of Africa nation through the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The hospitals are Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital in the city of Berbera and another which will be specialised for women, childbirth and neonatal care in Burao town.

The hospitals have been built thanks to the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the direct follow up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Foundation.

It is part of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged people, especially given the challenges facing the health sector in Somaliland, and in light of the worsening health conditions the world is witnessing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital in Berbera was inaugurated by Abdirahman Saylici, Vice President of Somaliland and Omar Ali Abdillahi, the Somaliland Minister of Health.

Saylici praised the distinguished relations that bind his country with the UAE, and expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian and developmental assistance provided by the UAE government to Somaliland.

He also thanked the Khalifa Foundation for its charitable initiatives in the country, noting that “thousands of families in Burao and Berbera will receive excellent health care thanks to this Emirati donation.”

The Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Hospital has a capacity of 40-beds, with an operating room, eight patient rooms, six clinics, including a dental clinic and three critical care rooms, as well as an emergency room. It is also equipped with modern medical devices, and a backup generator.

The Burao hospital also has a 40-bed capacity with an operating room, eight patient rooms, six clinics, including a dental clinic, three intensive care rooms, and three emergency rooms.

Meanwhile, to combat COVID-19 and highlight the importance of testing in the fight against the virus, TaiDoc Technology Corporation and ForaCare Foundation have donated jointly COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test.

The Rapid Tests, certified by Taiwan and EU, can produce results in just 15 minutes.

Taiwan Representative Office, on behalf of Taiwan Government and private enterprises, donated 6,000 COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test to the Ministry of Health Development to support Somaliland proactively to combat the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan has continued to support Somaliland in efforts to combat Covid-19 through donation of the medical equipment including high quality masks, protective clothes, PPE, infrared forehead thermometers, infrared thermal imagers which can detect multi-body temperatures, high-quality PCRs and reagents, as well as quality rice to relieve the food shortage caused by Covid-19 and fund for disaster relief.