Truecaller Launches Vastly Improved iOS App

Brand-new app oﬀers 10x better spam & business detection

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 1 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Truecaller, the world’s leading global communications platform, today launched a brand new version of its iOS app for users around the world. Traditionally, Truecaller has always worked a lot better on Android, but that is set to change now! The iOS app has been completely re-written from the ground up to be lighter (smaller app size), more eﬃcient (works faster, even on the older iPhone 6S) but most important of all, it oﬀers 10 times better spam, scam and business call identiﬁcation compared to the older version of the app.

This change has been brought about by an all-new architecture that can more eﬀectively take advantage of CallKit, Apple’s own technology framework designed speciﬁcally for calling apps. The app also has a complete design refresh that may seem subtle at ﬁrst but often leads to far shorter times for both initial onboarding as well as day-to-day navigation through the app.

“Truecaller on iOS has always been a challenge because of the speciﬁc platform restrictions and diﬀerences from Android, ” said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller. “Over the years, we’ve been working hard to bring powerful features like Call Alerts, a dedicated widget and search extension to iOS but the live caller ID always eluded us – till now! We’ve been working closely with Apple and we realised the only way to solve this problem for our iOS users was to throw out all the old code and completely rewrite the app. A lot of iOS users have been waiting for this update for a long time and I’m excited to ﬁnally be able to say that we have built the best performing spam/scam blocking for iOS. ”

Highlights of the new iOS app:

· 10x better Caller ID, 10x better protection against spam and scam Smoother and faster onboarding for new users

· Enhanced detail view when you search for numbers

· New Premium purchase ﬂow with easier feature comparisons

· Redesigned search extension (from Phone > Recents > Share Contact)

Updates coming soon:

· More precise SMS ﬁltering that works completely oﬄine (If enabled, Truecaller can also auto-categorize all ﬁnance SMS, promotions, online orders and travel updates)

· Automatic blocking of top spammers

· Detailed statistics on spam marked numbers

· See and view comments on spam marked numbers for additional context Redesigned widget for even faster number search

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of True Caller.

About Truecaller:

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it eﬃcient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identiﬁed and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. Our corporate website oﬀers a wealth of information on the company, including quarterly reports, board & management info and press releases – corporate.truecaller.com

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

CallKit gets personalised according to location for better hitrate/accuracy Initially, CallKit size will be 250k numbers, then 500k and then ﬁnally 1M

Premium users get auto refresh of the list. Free users get auto refresh once in three days

The post Truecaller Launches Vastly Improved iOS App appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)