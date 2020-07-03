The continuation of travel restrictions and suspension of visas and travel between Africa and Europe is heavily restraining the oil & gas industry’s recovery efforts.
Africa Industry Resources

Travel Bans hurting Africa’s Oil & Gas Sector’s ability to support  Economic Recovery

EABW EditorComment(0)

The continuation of travel restrictions and suspension of visas and travel between Africa and Europe is heavily restraining the oil & gas industry’s recovery efforts.

Because of its international nature, the oil & gas sector relies on global value-chains and successful cooperation and movement of people, goods and services between foreign and local contractors.

The ongoing travel bans and restrictions of visa issuance are de facto preventing a lot of projects to move forward and to successfully contribute to the recovery of the continent.

Major international oil companies such as Total, BP, Shell, Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron or Equinor and independents such as Kosmos Energy, BW Energy, Maurel & Prom or Tullow Oil that operate a major share of Africa’s daily oil and gas production are currently unable to operate fully and safely because of such travel restrictions.

The ongoing travel bans and restrictions of visa issuance are de facto preventing a lot of projects to move forward and to successfully contribute to the recovery of the continent.

Similarly, they directly impact the operations of the major international services and EPC companies supposed to work on major projects, such as Saipem, TechnipFMC, Schlumberger or Halliburton.

“We cannot base our recovery narrative and hopes on the oil & gas sector and at the same time forbid the movement and travel of the workers and employees supposed to make that recovery happen,” declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

“We are urgently calling for pragmatism and the adoption of realistic measures that put workers’ safety and economic recovery at the centre of public and travel policies priorities,” he added.

From West to Southern Africa, landmark energy projects worth billions of dollars have been delayed because of the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19 and its subsequent lockdowns and travel restrictions.

However, and as economies gradually reopen, a new wave of travel restrictions, especially on the issuance of visas between Europe and Africa, is adding up to the list of challenges the industry faces to play its key role in the continent’s economic recovery.

Such restrictions are threatening the efficient operations of global value-chains whose functioning is critical to enable Africa’s energy projects to move forward.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Resources

Solar Companies to get cheap credit from government

charlesmulungi

KAMPALA, Uganda–Government through the Uganda Energy Credit Capitalization Company (UECCC) has launched a $8.5million working capital facility to support solar companies in Uganda. The working capital is aimed at supporting solar companies to access cheap credit to finance their solar businesses. The Executive Director UECCC, Specioza  Kimera Ndangire said there’s , high demand for solar  […]

Uganda’s Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Sekandi has called upon Arab Countries mostly people from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to rush and grab the plenty of investment opportunities that the country beholds.
Africa Industry

Uganda asks more Asians to grab available investment opportunities

EABW Editor

Uganda’s Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Sekandi has called upon Arab Countries mostly people from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to rush and grab the plenty of investment opportunities that the country beholds. This was during the 5th Edition of the UAE – Uganda Trade and Investment Forum that was held at Sheraton Hotel and organized […]

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated an overhaul of Russia’s government and constitutional order, indicating that – one way or another – he will remain in power after his term ends in 2024.
Industry Opinions

Putin’s Usual Suspects

EABW Editor

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated an overhaul of Russia’s government and constitutional order, indicating that – one way or another – he will remain in power after his term ends in 2024. He has also adjusted his economic policy, on the assumption that more state investment will boost growth. But, here, Putin’s hopes […]