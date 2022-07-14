TotalEnergies EP Uganda Reinforces its Commitment to Road Safety, Biodiversity & Cultural Heritage
TotalEnergies EP Uganda Reinforces its Commitment to Road Safety, Biodiversity & Cultural Heritage

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala, July 13th, 2022TotalEnergies EP Uganda has today reaffirmed its commitment
to sustainable development initiatives through the signing of four (4) agreements aimed at enhancing road safety, cultural heritage and biodiversity conservation in the Albertine region.

The company signed the following agreements with implementing partners:
1. Safe Way Right Way (SWRW) for road safety initiatives in schools;
2. Cross Cultural Foundation Uganda (CCFU) for the implementation of a cultural
dialogue and heritage programme;
3. Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) to support UWA law enforcement activities in
the MFNP park; and
4. Chimpanzee Sanctuary and Wildlife Conservation Trust (CSWT) to promote
community, education and awareness around Budongo forest central reserve.

Speaking during the launch, Philippe Groueix, General Manager TotalEnergies EP Uganda said, “TotalEnergies has made clear commitments towards ensuring that its activities are conducted in line with best environmental and social practices.

We are committed to working with partners who are experts in implementing sustainable projects aimed at achieving positive outcomes for conservation, culture and communities.”

“These agreements are just the beginning of a much bigger programme of partnerships for the implementation of our actions for sustainability,” he added.

The launch was attended by representatives from Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Petroleum Authority of Uganda and the Joint Venture Partners: UNOC and CNOOC and is part of the company’s ‘Action for Sustainability’ Campaign which aims to showcase concrete actions that the company is taking towards sustainable development.

