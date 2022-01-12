TotalEnergies EP Uganda Launches Talent Search

Early this week, TotalEnergies EP Uganda launched an online talent search that will eventually see employment of Ugandans for key positions in the drilling operations at its Tilenga oilfield in western Uganda and fast-track its commitment to National Content Development.

Dubbed the Tilenga Massive Open Online Courses (Tilenga MOOC), it is a free online program to identify, recruit, train and develop the latent talents of between 120 and 150 Ugandans.

Speaking during the Monday launch, TotalEnergies EP Uganda General Manager, Philippe Groueix said they want to enhance the competencies and capacities of Ugandan companies, individuals and registered entities in oil and gas activities to encourage local participation.

He said, “As a truly Ugandan company, our national content strategy is aimed at maximizing the use of Ugandan expertise, goods and services.

The Tilenga MOOC is one of such initiatives that will enhance the skills and knowledge of young talented Ugandans interested in participating in the oil and gas sector.”

Starting on January 10th, 2022, the Tilenga MOOC will run for nine weeks. Students have three weeks after the platform is launched in which to enroll for the course. Registration will be open from January 10th, 2022 to January 31st, 2022.

Tilenga MOOC is open to all Ugandans between the ages of 18 – 28 years with a preference for people living within Tilenga Project areas. An A ‘level (Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education) is the minimum education level requirement. Participants should also have a valid email address.

Groueix said the program is part of TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s National Content Strategy and initiatives which will be highlighted in the truly Ugandan campaign to be launched soon by the company.

Peninah Aheebwa, the Director Technical Support Services at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), expressed appreciation for the new program.

She said it fits in well within the overall national content strategy which is designed to promote the participation of Ugandans and Ugandan companies in the oil and gas sector.

“The Authority supports programs that are designed to empower Ugandans to benefit from the opportunities in Uganda’s oil and gas sector, by giving them the right knowledge and skill-set.

I thank TotalEnergies for this commendable skilling initiative and urge all Ugandans who meet the criteria for this program and are interested in being part of the transformation of Uganda’s oil and gas industry to embrace it.”

TotalEnergies has been present in Uganda since 1955 through its marketing operations and has more than 200 stations countrywide.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda is an upstream affiliate that is leading the development activities towards production in the Tilenga project area – Contract Area 1 and License Area 2 North within the Albertine Region.

Speaking on behalf of the Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, Eric Olanya, the Chairperson Governing Council said, “We are pleased to be partnering with TotalEnergies by way of an MoU signed today to facilitate the delivery of quality training to these future technicians that will work on the incredible project.

This is an exciting opportunity for Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, the young people and the country as a whole.

The project offers a unique value proposition in all aspects but more importantly, in the provision of specialized training and employment of our citizens.”

Groueix said participants will benefit from technical, scientific, and mathematical knowledge. Those who successfully complete the MOOC will receive a certificate of completion. In addition, they will form a pool of young Ugandans with potential to be selected for opportunities in the Tilenga project.

He said besides career and skills benefits, participants will also receive intensive training on Health, Safety and Environment.

“Due to the highly risky and technical nature of the industry, Health, Safety and Environment are priorities for TotalEnergies and key aspects of the Tilenga project.

The safety of our employees, contractors and communities is of paramount importance to the company.” he said.

Officials said given the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Tilenga MOOC will be a great way of sharing knowledge on the Tilenga project with a large audience of potential members of the workforce while adhering to the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). This is because all classes will be accessed online without a need for physical engagement.