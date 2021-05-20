Total E&P Commences Site Preparation Works-Uganda
Total E&P Commences Site Preparation Works-Uganda

Godfrey Ivudria

Buliisa, May 20, 2021Total E&P Uganda, through its contractor Mota-Engil Uganda has
commenced site preparation activities for the Industrial Area in Kasenyi village, located in
Ngwedo Sub-County, Buliisa District.

The site preparation activities include bush clearing, fencing, construction of drainage
and internal roads are aimed at preparing the site for the establishment of an Industrial Area
that will host the Tilenga Central Processing Facility, yards and camps.

The site preparation activities are expected to be concluded by mid-2022.

Stakeholder engagements are currently ongoing to ensure that the District and local leaders
as well as surrounding communities are aware of not only the upcoming activities but also the
job opportunities for skilled and unskilled labour and equipment operators/drivers.

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of these site preparation activities which
are essential to getting the site ready for the main construction activities.

Mota-Engil Uganda has been selected to undertake these activities based on their expertise in civil works activities and following a competitive open tender process.

In line with one of our commitment to ensuring local content development and participation, the contractor has enlisted other National subcontractors and in addition, the contractor/subcontractors shall recruit support staff from the communities surrounding the areas of our operations.”

Jean-Yves Poulet, Tilenga Project Director.

A grievance management procedure has been established to ensure that any issues arising from any of the project, activities are effectively recorded and addressed.

Total E&P Uganda is committed to undertaking its activities in an exemplary and transparent
manner.

The Company adheres to the highest national and international standards including the World Bank – International Finance Corporation standards as well as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

