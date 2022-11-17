Time for Africa to Adopt Climate Change to Unlock Agricultural Potential

“Implementation of Climate Actions and Africa’s Responses for a Just and Sustainable Transition” was the theme for the Africa Day held on the margins of the Twenty-Seventh Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

In his remarks, during the high-level segment of Africa Day, H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission highlighted climate justice as a key pillar for the success of climate negotiation and frameworks such as the Great Green Wall Initiative; the AU Climate Change and Resilient Development Strategy and Action Plan 2022-2032; the Green Recovery Action Plan in shaping the Common African Position.

To ensure the success of the negotiations, Mr. Mahamat called on all the Parties to the Convention to demonstrate understanding and flexibility, and avoid contreproductive position.

The African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina highlighted the importance of adapting to climate change to unlock agriculture potential.

In this regard he highlighted that the AfDB was scaling-up adaption finance, providing farmers with climate-resilient technologies and providing support to the youth to adapt to climate change.

A key objective of Africa Day was discussions on green financing facilities aimed at catalyzing green, sustainable, environmental, and social investments.

In his statement, Mr. Antonio Pedro, Acting Executive Secretary for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa called upon all relevant stakeholders to increase green finance flows to Africa by supporting already established green finance facilities by increasing the capital available to regional development banks.

The honorable Minister Arlette Soudan – Minister of Environment of the Republic of Congo emphasized that African countries need more capacity to take full advantage of these voluntary carbon markets.

The event was moderated by H.E. Amb. Josefa Sacko, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment.

On climate financing Ms Nardos Bekele- Thomas. CEO, AUDA-NEPAD highlighted the need for the continent, to have frank discussions on how sustained and predictable climate financing could be developed through a range of options including debt for climate swaps and an African Carbon Market.

The Civil Society Organizations under the umbrella of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) highlighted the key priorities for Africa in the climate negotiations and the Youth presented the ‘Climate Torch’ to H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat and called upon the African Union to step up implementation and concrete action.

Africa Day is a key feature of Africa’s presence and participation at the various Conferences of the Parties (COP) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It started at COP17 and is organized by Africa’s principal regional institutions, AUC, UNECA, AfDB and AUDA-NEPAD.

The Expert Segment of the Africa Day side event was held on 12 November 2022, in Sharm El Sheikh and it featured speakers from the Pan African Parliament, The Chair of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, Regional Economic Communities, the African Risk Capacity, and Women and Youth Representatives among others.

A key highlight from the session was the presentation of the voices and messages from Communities on the frontline of climate change from West Africa by Chiefs from the region demanding ‘action and implementation’.