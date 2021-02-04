The UN and Norway Envoys Promise Closer Ties with Somaliland

The United Nations (UN) and Norway envoys promise closer ties and development support for Somaliland.

In separate meetings, Somaliland President Musa Bihi held talks with UN Special Envoy to Somalia-Somaliland, James Swan, and Norwegian ambassador to Somalia & Somaliland, Theidi Johansen, in Hargeisa and discussed issue of mutual benefit and forthcoming parliamentary elections in Somaliland.

The meeting between Swan and Bihi centered on cooperation between the UN and Somaliland and UN plans and projects.

They also discussed the upcoming Somaliland parliament and local council elections as well as the funds that UN provides to Somaliland to hold polls.

Swan lauded the government, the political parties, National Election Commission and Somaliland citizens in their commitment to hold the upcoming elections in the country.

Swan and Bihi also talked on security and the crucial role that Somaliland plays in the stability in the Horn of Africa.

And in the meeting with the Norwegian delegation that included the Deputy Norwegian ambassador to Nairobi, Stian Christensen, and Norwegian ambassador to Somalia & Somaliland, Theidi Johansen at the presidential palace, the issue of the stalled talks between Somaliland and Somalia was discussed.

Norway expressed willingness to play a role in the resumption of the talks which were last held in Djibouti last year.

Norway is credited as being a neutral country and is well-known for its peacebuilding and conflict resolutions.