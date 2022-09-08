The Investing in Africa Event not to be missed 10th and 11th October, London, UK

LONDON, England, 8 September 2022, /African Media Agency/- AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2022, Africa’s investment event, www.afsic.net, scheduled for the 10th and 11th October in London promises this year to deliver some exceptional investment and networking opportunities for everyone interested in doing business and investing in Africa. Firmly established as a leading event focussed on driving investment into Africa, AFSIC has this year attracted some exceptional partners and sponsors who are focused on growing their footprint and facilitating inward investment. With the support of top quality European DFIs – British Investment International (BII), FMO, DEG, BIO and Proparco the AFSIC delegates will be hosted at the Meet African Dealmakers Event that takes place on the first evening at a venue adjacent to the plenary sessions.

With exceptional content being delivered in Industry sector streams (Building Africa, Banking on Africa, Informed Investing, Fintech Innovation, Sustainable Growth, Advancing Agriculture and Power Africa) approximately 1200 delegates will listen to over 300 leading speakers as well as have the chance to attend country specific investment summits and network with a wide variety of both private and institutional investors in structured sessions. Exciting investment projects profiled on the AFSIC African Investments Dashboard will be presented. Our sophisticated Event & Meeting App, powered by Moody’s Investors Service, allows delegates to plan their agenda and meeting schedule well ahead of the doors opening.

British International Investment, formerly CDC, has a new identity that clearly defines this British Institution that is working to bring, not just capital, but high standards and transparency to investments which mobilise capital for economic growth in Africa. Building on a development mandate and successful track record of growth, BII remains committed to investing long term to bring about development with key objectives at the core of this strategy – to invest in productive, sustainable and inclusive development to create positive, environmental and social change.

Other notable partners this year include Prosper Africa, a US Government Initiative that connects US and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers and investment opportunities. They will host a meet US investors session for delegates and discuss investment packages that that are accessible, agile, and competitive, helping to build partnerships between African nations and the United States.

FSD Africa is focused on making finance work for Africa’s future and with partners they design and deliver programmes across 28 countries in Africa. Programmes are designed to build fair and thriving economies where businesses are able to grow and create sustainable livelihoods. FSD Africa will host a morning dedicated to the theme of Making Finance work for Africa’s Future, focusing on growing private debt, democratising carbon markets, and addressing how fintech is being used to create resilience by investing in innovation in a time of climate crisis. All topic which are particularly relevant ahead of the November 2022 COP27.

Rupert McCammon, MD of AFSIC, comments that never before has there been such a huge focus on driving investment into Africa and looks forward to welcoming the quality speakers, sponsors, partners and delegates who will be coming together to make AFSIC 2022 a resounding success. AFSIC – Investing in Africa is business event where real business will be done and through enhanced networking and dialogue investment dreams will be realised.

AFSIC registration is still open, and bookings will be accepted before the 30th September 2022. Full information and agenda content can be found on the AFSIC website www.afsic.net and any other queries can be addressed to the event team on [email protected].

About AFSIC

AFSIC – Investing in Africa is a large-scale Event and Expo focused on matching business and investment opportunities in Africa. The event has grown over many years into one of the most important conduits of investment into Africa.

Notable characteristics include:

The event is attended by many of Africa’s most important investment firms

Networking is at the heart of AFSIC with multiple events allowing companies to meet appropriate investors

Dedicated Country Summits allow deep dives into some of Africa’s most important economies

Sector Focused workshops and sessions allow companies to focus on one or more of Africa’s high growth business sectors; e.g financial services, energy, agriculture, health etc.

Our sophisticated AFSIC African Investments Dashboard allows companies to upload investment propositions that can be viewed by Africa’s leading investors prior to AFSIC so that highly efficient investment meetings can be held within the AFSIC event to finalise investment deals

AFSIC – Investing in Africa builds on a massive network across Africa, and high profile digital platforms enabling companies to grow their business, trade and investment across the African continent

