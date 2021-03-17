The African Development Bank Group Appointment of  Ms. Atsuko TODA
The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of  Ms. Atsuko TODA as Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, effective  16  March 2021.

Atsuko, a Japanese citizen, is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience with international institutions.

Atsuko joined the Bank in December 2016 as Director of the Agriculture Finance and Rural Infrastructure Development Department.

In her current function, she is responsible for the Bank’s investments in private sector agribusiness companies, mainstreaming disaster risk finance, and development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) across the African Continent. 

Atsuko brings to this new role extensive working experience in development finance and rural development accumulated both in Asia and Africa.

She held management positions in diverse cultural working environments and was able to build client-oriented, highly motivated, performance-driven teams in autonomous offices and headquarters. 

Before joining the Bank, Atsuko worked at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), on rural development projects in Asia and Africa.

Between 2004 and 2012, she held several positions in different emerging countries of Asia including Vietnam, Laos, Nepal.

In 2012, Atsuko moved to Africa as the IFAD Country Director for the Nigeria country programme. Having managed a portfolio of rural development and value chain projects, Atsuko has a personal commitment to innovation in projects and investments that reach people.

Commenting on her appointment, Atsuko said: “The work of AHVP includes Feed Africa and Improving the Livelihoods of Africans, which interfaces with all parts of the Bank.

I look forward to operationalizing the President’s vision of One Bank, working with the Regions, and accelerating delivery to our clients, the Regional Member Countries”. 

Atsuko holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the International Christian University, Japan; a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Doshisha University, Japan and a Diploma in Developmental Studies from Cambridge University, United Kingdom. 

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group said, “I am very pleased to appoint Atsuko as Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development.

With her track record and extensive experience in Africa and Asia, I am confident that Atsuko will provide the leadership needed to drive and accelerate the implementation of our operations”.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

