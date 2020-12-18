Africa Industry

THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK APPOINTS Ms. AISSA TOURÉ, COUNTRY MANAGER, RWANDA

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Aissa Touré as Country Manager for Rwanda.

An economist and development expert, Aissa Touré, the Country Manager designated for Rwanda, a Senegalese national, brings to the Bank over 25 years of experience, working in three continents and 12 countries for 5 international organizations.

Aissa’s work experience covers rural development, particularly agriculture, rural economics and climate adaptation and mitigation,  among  others.  She  brings  a  solid  set  of  skills   in strategic management, institutional representation and partnership management at country, regional and global levels.

Prior to her appointment, Aissa worked as Country Representative, WaterAid (2003-2007) and as Deputy Director for West Africa, Oxfam America (2007-2009). She was with Sahara and Sahel Observatory – OSS, as Research for Development Program Coordinator from 2009 to 2010. From 2009 to 2011, she worked as a Consultant, focusing mainly on climate change and financing, as well as monitoring and evaluation of projects. In 2011, Aissa joined the International Agriculture Development Fund, as Country Program Manager for Togo, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea and was later appointed as Program Manager for India and Nepal for the same organisation (2016-2018). Before her recent appointment by the Bank, she was Country Director for Burundi (IFAD), a position she has held since July 2018.

Aissa holds a post-graduate degree  (D.E.S.S.)  in  Rural  Sector, Enterprise Development and Food Processing Project Management (1993), a Master’s in Economics and Project Financing Engineering (1992), a BSc. in Economics and Project Financing Engineering (1991), and a Bachelor’s Degree in Rural Economy (1990), all from University of Montpellier I, France.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Aerial View of Kigali City.
Industry

Rwanda set to host top Public Relations Summit

EABW Editor

In its pursuit to enhance Africa’s narrative, the African Public Relations Association (APRA) will once again host its annual African Public Relations Conference, which is set to take place in Kigali, Rwanda from 13 to 17 May 2019. Now in its 31st year, APRA’s conference is geared to inspire and provide a platform to share […]

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. At the time of writing, there are over 3 million confirmed cases across the world.
Industry Insights Opinions Resources

The impact of Covid-19 on the mining sector

EABW Editor

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. At the time of writing, there are over 3 million confirmed cases across the world. Even the most optimistic analysts expect a global recession. Mining companies have been affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, and global restrictions to encourage social distancing have meant that mining […]

L-R, Group general manager Dangote Sinotruk West Africa limited, Hikmat Thappa, Lagos state director of commerce, Akeem Adeniji, Lagos state commissioner for commerce, industry and Cooperatives, Olayinka Oladunjoye, Dangote Sinotruk general manager Prakash Kharat during the Lagos state commissioner for commerce on a facility tour of Dangote Sinotruk Assembly plant in ikeja Lagos
Africa Industry Jobs & career

Dangote Sinotruk Automobile expands to enhance local content, provides more jobs in Nigeria

EABW Editor

As it enters another phase in its expansion drive, Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited has said that it is increasing its local input into the assembling plant to up to 60 per cent, even as it plans to roll out commercial vehicles soon. The expansion drive, which is part of the backward integration plan, is meant […]