Thales turns the spotlight onto cybersecurity challenges in the daily lives of members of organisations and citizens during a dedicated event: the Thales Media Day

Since 2019, the cost of cybercrime for the global economy has more than doubled and there has been a fourfold increase in the number of cyberattacks. The level of cyber risk has never been higher.

During its third Thales Media Day on Tuesday 31 May 2022 hosted in Paris, Thales will provide practical, real-world examples that illustrate the key benefits of cybersecurity in the daily routine of organisations and individual citizens in areas as diverse as digital identity, critical infrastructure, mobility, healthcare, space, remote working and defence.

Guillaume Poupard, Director General of the ANSSI, France’s National Agency for Information System Security and Patrice Caine, Chairman & CEO of Thales, will speak at the Thales Media Day, which will be both an online and in-person event.

“Cybersecurity: new threats, new challenges”

PARIS, France, 01 June 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- In the last 12 months, the number ofcyberattacks and ransomware incidents has increased by 150%1 due to the combined effect of the pandemic and the increasingly rapid digitalisation of our societies. These types of threats are constantly evolving as digital services become an integral part of our daily lives.

As the European leader in cybersecurity and a global leader in data protection, Thales provides world-class security expertise to governments, businesses and critical national infrastructure providers to protect their critical infrastructure and support their digital transformation. After the success of previous Thales Media Days, Thales is organising a third edition on the theme:

Thales has 6 operational cybersecurity centers operating 24/7 around the world and over 3,500 engineers specialising in critical information systems and cybersecurity, who work tirelessly every day to guarantee data integrity and confidentiality, system security and network resilience, and to provide comprehensive protection of national sovereign interests.

This Thales Media Day will be an opportunity to understand the complexity of the technologies involved and how they are used in practice. The programme includes five round table sessions with Thales experts and outside speakers, and 10 demonstrations and instructional sessions designed specifically for the event. The purpose of the Thales Media Day is to provide a complete overview of the global cyber threat landscape and the countermeasures offered by Thales.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thales will showcase some of the applications of its solutions and technologies in the areas of identification and governance, instruction and training, detection and response, and data protection. As a systems integrator, Thales offers a complete range of solutions and services including security consulting and auditing, data protection, digital trust management, cyber secure system design, integration, certification and lifecycle support, cyber threat detection, intrusion detection and security supervision. Thales brings to the table extensive knowledge and expertise to the current cyber risk landscape based on its experience with a hundred major customers worldwide, including 18 of the world’s 20 largest banks and 9 of the top 10 internet giants.

The Group will provide concrete examples of how its cybersecurity technologies are implemented in a range of different environments, including a port facility, a factory, a satellite system and an aircraft. As well as demonstrations of future products and solutions, a series of round table sessions will bring together high-level specialists from the European Space Agency, Google Cloud, ABI Research, , Renault, the NDEC Technology Hub from Wales, French company Diateam, Chimere by Thales, ERCOM and many experts from Thales.

The round table sessions will focus on the following topics:

How do we ensure cyber sovereignty for Europe?

Do we have the right technology today to protect cyberspace?

How does cybersecurity enable citizens to act securely in their daily lives?

How can companies protect both customer and employee data?

How can cybersecurity shape sustainable mobility?

Ten demonstrations highlighting innovations in digital identity, critical infrastructure, mobility and remote working:

Thales cyber threat handbook

Securing my digital identity

Reinforcing cyber resilience in operational technology as factories

Simulating cyberattacks on vital assets to better understand risks (example of a maritime port)

Detecting cyber threats on space systems

Providing companies with cyber stealth through darknet technology

Implementing automotive cybersecurity in the core of a digital car key

Providing aircraft with cybersecured connectivity

Collaborating securely with the first restricted level cloud-based solution

Securing remote work and protecting data: Google Workspace example

Thales activities and job openings in cybersecurity

In 2022, Thales is recruiting 11,000 people worldwide, including 1,000 cybersecurity engineers, to help to overcome the technological challenges to the development of our societies in the field of cybersecurity. Career opportunities exist in the following areas:

Cybersecurity architecture: space cybersecurity architect

Cybersecurity consulting: cybersecurity consultant

Cybersecurity engineering and advisory: cybersecurity IV/QA (integrator validation / qualification) engineer

Cybersecurity evaluation (red team): technology security evaluator

Cybersecurity governance risk and compliance: project ISS manager

Cybersecurity monitoring: SOC manager

In addition, Thales has announced on Tuesday, May 17, the acquisition of S21sec and Excellium, two major actors in cybersecurity consulting and managed services in Europe. Thales is strengthening its cybersecurity activities and its footprint in Spain, Portugal, Luxembourg and Belgium.

As a global leader in cybersecurity, Thales is involved at every level of the cyber value chain, offering solutions ranging from risk assessment to the protection of critical infrastructure, supported by comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities.

Its offer is built around three families of products and services, which generated more than €1bn in sales in 2021:

The Cybels solutions portfolio, a complete suite of cybersecurity services including risk

assessment, training and simulation, and cyberattack detection and response

Sovereign products including encryptors and sensors to protect critical information systems

The CipherTrust Data Security Platform, the SafeNet Trusted Access Identity & Access Management as a service solution, and the broader cloud protection & licensing offerings

“In an ultra-connected world, cybersecurity has become the lifeblood of our critical infrastructure as threats move from the virtual space into real-world environments. The new cyber paradigm calls for a strong, coordinated response from countries and industries. This third edition of the Thales Media Day will highlight the sharp increase in cyber threats in all areas of our daily lives and illustrate the solutions offered by Thales to address them.” – Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO of Thales.

To find out more, please visit our dedicated Thales Media Day web page. The web page will be updated regularly, and recordings of the panel discussions, the opening session and the wrap-up address will be available after the event.

1 According to GroupIB enterprise

