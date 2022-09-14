TechPR Nigeria announces pan-African expansion, appoints Felicia Omari Ochelle as CEO

LAGOS, Nigeria, 14 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- TechPR Nigeria, a public relations and communications firm co-founded by former Editor-in-Chief of TechCabal, Adegoke Oyeniyi, has announced the appointment of Felicia Omari Ochelle as CEO.

Since its inception in 2019, TechPR has helped leading startups and VCs to carve and tell their stories to global and local audiences. Beyond funding announcements, its skilled team of professionals has secured and helped craft original stories and thought-leadership content to better position its clients to attract investment, partners and talents. This way, clients are not only established as thought leaders in the industry, but also get featured across top business and tech platforms outside of company announcements.

Felicia Omari Ochelle, CEO of TechPR Nigeria

Having served Nigeria’s teeming startup scene, TechPR plans to expand its reach to more startups across Africa looking to gain visibility in Nigeria and other major hotspots.

“We are excited to welcome Felicia to the team, and I’m very confident that she will play a significant role in driving our expansion to countries like Kenya and Egypt. She also brings a wealth of experience and energy that will provide the strategic direction and drive which TechPR needs to grow,” said Adegoke Oyeniyi.

Prior to joining TechPR Nigeria, Ms. Ochelle served as Senior Editor at Ventures Africa, one of Africa’s leading players in the media space. In her role, she conducted high profile interviews with thought leaders in the business industry, led a team through a difficult transition from print to online media, produced and published original content around some of the world’s most pressing issues.

She also worked in the content strategy team at African Media Agency where she honed in on PR, creative and digital marketing skills. Additionally, her tenure with NGOs like the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa saw her lead a diverse team across various functions including business process and strategy, human capital solutions, client relationship management, and proposal bids.

Felicia is a strong media and communications professional with a B.A in English Language from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. 2019 Charles Koch Media and Journalism Fellow and 2016 MJ Bear Fellowship Honoree. She also holds a Diploma in Advanced Digital Marketing.

“I am very pleased to be joining TechPR Nigeria at an exciting time for tech in Africa,” Felicia said. “This is a great opportunity to help more startups navigate media relations, new target audiences and an evolving ecosystem.”

With nearly a decade of building her career in the business and media space, Felicia brings valuable experience, leadership expertise and strategic thinking to build a rewarding future for TechPR and its clients.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of TechPR.

About TechPR

TechPR Nigeria is a Lagos-based public relations firm that partners with tech companies to carve their stories and get them known to local and international audiences. Co-founded in 2019 by Adegoke Oyeniyi, former Editor-in-Chief at TechCabal, TechPR has constantly worked its way up to become one of Africa’s finest PR firms in the tech ecosystem with an impressive portfolio.

TechPR offers a variety of services which include writing and distribution of fundraising announcements, media visibility, thought leadership content and event announcements. All of which is facilitated on top tech and business platforms like CNBC Africa, Disrupt Africa, Techcabal and TechCrunch. Its award-winning team of writers also help companies create well-researched and engaging reports, newsletters, documents, and website content.

Be Seen, Be Known, Be Heard!

@TechPR_NG on Twitter

TechPR Nigeria on LinkedIn

Media Contact : [email protected]

The post TechPR Nigeria announces pan-African expansion, appoints Felicia Omari Ochelle as CEO appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)