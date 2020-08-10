A persona around the idea of “new tourism”: Slow, immersive, kind, local, sustainable, climate-friendly.
Industry Tourism

Tanzania’s Mafia Island reopens tourism its way

EABW EditorComment(0)

A persona around the idea of “new tourism”: Slow, immersive, kind, local, sustainable, climate-friendly.

This type of new tourism includes food, drinks, dancing, swimming, white sandy beaches, diving, bird watching, turtle hatching, a lighthouse, nature walks, and an amazing cultural experience.

All of this comes with a climate-friendly focus and is designed to leave COVID-19 far behind you, but be prepared for it, as it is like no other place on Earth.

Tanzania and Zanzibar have reopened to a new kind of tourism. Peter Byrne, CEO of Mafia Island in Tanzania, developed a 20-point approach and introduced it at the rebuilding. travel platform.

“Let’s build a persona around the idea of ‘new tourism’ (slow, immersive, kind, local, sustainable, climate-friendly) with hospitality back, front, and centre – as in ‘hospitable’ not impersonal.”

With hardly any cases of coronavirus in this East African country, the private industry has taken a lead in developing a new kind of approach that can be adopted by a number of niche market destinations. Mafia Island is a world-class beach and diving destination in Tanzania.

Mafia Island nicknamed “Chole Shamba” is an island in Tanzania. As one of the six districts of the Pwani Region, Mafia Island is governed from the mainland, not from the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, of which it has never been considered to be a part politically.

According to the 2002 Tanzania census, the population of the Mafia District was 40,801. The economy is based on fishing, subsistence agriculture and the market in Kilindoni.

The island attracts some tourists, mainly adventure scuba divers, game fishermen, and people wanting relaxation.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Kanayo Awani, Managing Director, Intra-African Trade Initiative at the African Export-Import Bank says Intra-African trade critical in unlocking Africa’s trade potential
Africa Industry

‘Intra-African Trade Critical in Unlocking Africa’s Trade Potential’

EABW Editor

The inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) due to take place in Cairo from 11 to 17 December is a key intervention aimed at addressing the current low levels of regional trade in Africa, Kanayo Awani, Managing Director, Intra-African Trade Initiative at the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has said. Awani, who was speaking in Bali, Indonesia, […]

Centenary Bank, has moved to improve the lives of over 48000 boda-boda cyclists who are members of Kampala Metropolitan Boda Boda Entrepreneurs SACCO
Industry

Centenary empowers over 48,000 BodaBoda Cyclists with cheap loans

EABW Editor

Centenary Bank, has moved to improve the lives of over 48000 boda-boda cyclists who are members of Kampala Metropolitan Boda Boda Entrepreneurs SACCO by offering them quick ways of acquiring Boda Boda loans. Members of the SACCO can acquire motorcycles for business by securing a loan at a minimal down payment of Ugx 500,000. “Today […]

According to the central bank, the memorandum reflects a shared intention and commitment to jointly support the development of the interbank market in Uganda.
Industry

BoU, dutch firm sign agreement to support interbank market

EABW Editor

Bank of Uganda (BoU) has signed a Memorandum of understanding with FRONTCLEAR MANAGEMENT B.V a financial markets development company based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. According to the central bank, the memorandum reflects a shared intention and commitment to jointly support the development of the interbank market in Uganda. “By entering into this partnership, both parties will […]