Tanzanians to Face Power Rationing Due to Drought
Africa Industry

Tanzanians to Face Power Rationing Due to Drought

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Tanzania is facing a serious shortage of power that has forced the country to start rationing electricity because of a drop in hydropower generation brought on by drought.

Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco)  said some areas in the country suffer nine-hour outages.

The country has the capacity to generate nearly 1,695 megawatts through hydropower, natural gas and other means.

But it is facing a shortage of 300 to 350 megawatts, Tanesco managing director Maharage Chande said.

“There are two major reasons which have caused the shortages in generation: prolonged drought and ongoing maintenance in some of our plants,” Chande said.

The affected plants include Kihansi in southeast Morogoro region, whose capacity has fallen from 180 megawatts to 17 megawatts, he said.

“Water levels have decreased in most sources, forcing our plants to generate below their capacity,” Chande said.

The country is trying to increase its hydropower capacity, including through the construction of the controversial Julius Nyerere dam project in the Selous Game Reserve, which is expected to produce 2,100 megawatts once operational.

Tanzania, like its East African neighbors, has been experiencing poor rainfall and delayed monsoons, leading authorities to impose water rationing in Dar es Salaam last month because of a drought-induced fall in water levels.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa Opinions

Building an EU-Africa Partnership of Equals

Godfrey Ivudria

Carlos Lopes CAPE TOWN – This was supposed to be the year Europe and Africa redefined their relationship. In March, the European Commission unveiled its vision for a “comprehensive strategy with Africa,” intended to kick-start a six-month consultation process, which would culminate at the European Union-African Union summit in October in an agreement on a new blueprint […]

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline and South African Airways (SAA), the South African flag carrier, are expanding their strategic cooperation with enhancements
Industry Travel

Emirates, South African Airways to expand partnership with enhanced codeshare agreement.

EABW Editor

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline and South African Airways (SAA), the South African flag carrier, are expanding their strategic cooperation with enhancements to its codeshare agreement, opening up new destinations for both Emirates and SAA customers. Pending governmental approval, SAA and Emirates have signed an enhanced commercial partnership which will see the relationship between […]

Djibouti’s port company
Africa Industry Maritime

British Court restrains Djibouti’s port company from terminating DP world joint venture

EABW Editor

The High Court of England & Wales has granted an injunction restraining Djibouti’s port company, Port de Djibouti S.A. (PDSA), from treating its joint venture shareholders’ agreement with global trade enabler DP World as terminated. The High Court has further prohibited PDSA from removing directors of the Doraleh Container Terminal (DCT) joint venture company who […]