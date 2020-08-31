Tanzania starts strategic partnerships to Revive Tourism

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is supporting the Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) to revive the Tanzania tourism industry to spur other businesses, recover thousands of lost jobs, and generate revenue to the economy.

Wildlife tourism in Tanzania continues to grow with nearly 1.5 million tourists visiting the country annually, earning the country $2.5 billion – equivalent to nearly 17.6 per cent of GDP. This cements its position as the country’s leading foreign currency earner. Additionally, tourism provides 600,000 direct jobs to Tanzanians and over one million others earn an income.