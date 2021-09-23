Tanzania: $116m Loan to Upgrade Southern Road Corridor
Africa Investment

Tanzania: $116m Loan to Upgrade Southern Road Corridor

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Abidjan, 23 September 2021 – The Board of Directors of the African Development Fund on Wednesday approved a loan of around $116 million to the Tanzanian government to upgrade a 160-km Mnivata-Newala-Masasi road corridor in the southern part of the country. 

The Bank’s loan represents 98.71% of the project cost; the government of Tanzania will provide the remaining 1.29% in funding. 

The project will upgrade the roadway, including the 84-meter Mwiti bridge, to bituminous standard. The works also have social components, including the provision of potable water, education and medical infrastructure, the establishment of cashew nut processing units, and extension of entrepreneurial training to women and youth. 

The upgrade is expected to open up rural areas in the region and enhance the Mtwara Development Corridor, which links Mtwara Port and Mbamba Bay port on Lake Nyasa. Exporters, importers, small-scale cross-border traders, farmers, transporters are all expected to benefit. 

“The periodic isolation of such a significant population worsens vulnerability and undermines social inclusion. Improved road connectivity would therefore build the resilience of the people and widen livelihood opportunities within the Mtwara Development Corridor and the surrounding districts,” Bank Director General for East Africa Nnenna Nwabufo said. 

Overall, the five-year project will improve mobility and accessibility for about 1.1 million people in Mtwara, Tandahimba, Newala and Masasi districts and facilitate integration with neighbouring Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia.   

Currently, the districts of Tandahimba and Newala, with an estimated combined population of 509,000 people, are mostly cut off, while connection with the Mtwara port area for essential supplies is severely constrained during rainy seasons due to the state of the road. 

The project will advance Tanzania’s current five-year Development Plan (2021-2026) and aligns with the Bank Group’s Country Strategy Paper (2021-2025) which emphasizes sustainable infrastructure for a competitive economy and an improved private sector business environment for job creation, as well as two High-5 strategic priorities: Integrate Africa and Improve the quality of life for the people of Africa. 

At 30 June 2021, the Bank Group’s active portfolio in Tanzania comprised 22 operations (19 public and 3 private) with a total commitment of about $2.4 billion.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The Tanzania Civil  Aviation Authority (TCAA) has banned three Kenyan airlines from flying into the country airspace in retaliation for Kenya subjecting passengers from Tanzania to a mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine.
Africa EAC Industry Travel

Tanzania bans more Kenyan airlines from its airspace

EABW Editor

The Tanzania Civil  Aviation Authority (TCAA) has banned three Kenyan airlines from flying into the country airspace in retaliation for Kenya subjecting passengers from Tanzania to a mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine. Tanzania reported 509 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in late April when authorities stopped publishing the pandemic’s tally. President John Magufuli has declared victory […]

Africa ICT

Affordable devices a big opportunity in driving 4G migration

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala, November 2020 – There are significant business opportunities in the mobile-broadband space in building an ecosystem of affordable mobile devices to support user migration to 4G and 5G cellular network technology. This was the message emerging from the 5th Huawei Africa Mobile Broadband Salon taking place at the online Africacom Africa Tech Festival from […]

The Government of the Republic of Djibouti has indicated that since the termination of its concession with DP World to manage and operate the Doraleh Container Terminal, the only possible outcome is allocation of fair compensation in accordance with international law.
Africa Industry Maritime

Djibouti Govt demand fair compensation in DP World suit saga

EABW Editor

The Government of the Republic of Djibouti has indicated that since the termination of its concession with DP World to manage and operate the Doraleh Container Terminal, the only possible outcome is allocation of fair compensation in accordance with international law. The government said in a statement that it remains, as it has done so […]