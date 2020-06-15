Africa Industry

Take Action on Supporting Oil Sector, African Energy Chamber Calls on African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO)

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

By taking swift action to allow the movement of oil workers and their safety, African countries can ensure that oil & gas operations continue safely

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 15, 2020/ — Ahead of the meeting of the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) this week, the African Energy Chamber is urging its member countries to consider implementing its Commonsense Energy Agenda and Guidelines for the Movement and Safety of Oil Workers.

While the former includes key measures for a short and medium-term recovery of the sector, the latter includes immediate actions and initiatives that, if taken, could ensure that the year is not entirely lost for oil & gas operations across the continent. By taking swift action to allow the movement of oil workers and their safety, African countries can ensure that oil & gas operations continue safely and that the impact on exploration and production is minimized.

As stated within the Chamber’s Commonsense Energy Agenda, an adjustment of work programs is a major step that producing countries should be taking immediately to give explorers and producers the space to breathe and plan for a strong recovery in 2021. “Unless African countries engage with operators and investors and let them readjust their work programs, the only solution left for companies will be to declare force majeure or suspend any activity on their block,” declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber. “Work programs adjustments is a major demand of the industry at the moment and key responsibilities need to be waived so exploratory and development drilling can only be deferred and not suspended or cancelled,” he added.

The African Energy Chamber’s Commonsense Energy Agenda and Guidelines for the Movement and Safety of Oil Workers continue to be accessible at www.EnergyChamber.org and to provide guidance to policymakers and operators. As APPO member countries meet this week, the Chamber calls on them to take the necessary actions and measures to safeguard the interest of the industry, its investments and its jobs.

