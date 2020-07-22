Taiwan to offer scholarships to Somaliland graduates

Taiwan will start offering scholarships to Somaliland college and university graduates next year, it has been announced.

Somaliland ministry of education and science through its Director-General Ahmed Muse Murud said scholarships will commence next year and applications can be submitted from September this year.

The scholarships will be offered in the fields of Engineering, Fisheries and Marine management, Healthcare and Medicine.

Somaliland education ministry held a meeting with the newly appointed Taiwanese ambassador to Somaliland Lou Chen-Hwa.

Applications can be submitted directly at the website http://www.studyintaiwan.org/ from September.

Taiwan and Somaliland announced bilateral ties on July 1st and appointed representatives.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO