Taiwan Signs Agreement to Improve Healthcare, Agriculture and ICT in Somaliland

Taiwan and Somaliland have signed an agreement to improve maternal and infant

healthcare in the Horn of Africa nation.

In the agreement signed on Tuesday December 1, 2020, Taiwan Technical Mission will offer support to Somaliland through the Ministry of Health Development to uplift the country’s healthcare capability through the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Taiwan, from the agreement will secure a budget for the healthcare development in Somaliland as part of three cooperation projects that the two countries will engage in.

“Pursuant upon the above-mentioned Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement and the fact-finding surveys since last February, Taiwan and Somaliland have reached the consensus to implement the following three cooperation projects: the project collaborating with the Ministry of Health Development on Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement; the project collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture Development of Improving Vegetable and Fruits Production and Quality Improvement Project; and the project collaborating with Ministry of Information and Technology of Enhancing the e-Government Capability in Somaliland,” a statement from the Taiwan embassy in Somaliland capital Hargeisa stated.

All these projects will commence from 1st January 2021

A technical office within the Taiwan embassy to handle the projects was opened too in the presence of Ambassador Allen C. Lou, Representative of Taiwan in Somaliland, and Hon. Liban Yusuf Osman, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Mohammed Abdi Gereye, Director General of Ministry of Health Development, Mr. Mars Shiue, Leader of Taiwan Technical Mission and officials from Hargeisa Group Hospital.

The ceremony was a follow-up of the signing of the Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement by Hon. Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister of the ROC (Taiwan) and Hon. Yasin Hagi Mohamoud, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Somaliland on 17 August 2020.

Taiwan Representative Office in Hargeisa had convened a related virtual conference on 16th November 2020 in the theme of “Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project and sharing experience in fighting COVID-19”.

“All these efforts are the reflection of Taiwan’s strong will to uplift Somaliland’s healthcare capability through the bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland,” the Taiwan embassy said in its statement.

“This ceremony is the symbol of Taiwan’s strong will to work with the like-minded partners and natural allies to implement the cooperation projects in Somaliland.”