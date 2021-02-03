Taiwan Opens Scholarship to Somaliland Students

Taiwan officially opened applications for Scholarships to Somaliland students on February 1 with a monthly financial stipend of up to US $1000 to the beneficiaries.

The scholarships will cover a four-year undergraduate program, two years for a master’s degree, and four years for a doctoral program.

According to the Taiwan Foreign Affairs ministry, Scholarships are, in principle, granted to students from countries that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan. However, special consideration may also be given to students from other countries.

Taiwan and Somaliland entered a diplomatic partnership in August last year and agreed on among other issues to help boost the education standards of Somaliland students by offering scholarship opportunities.

Also in the financial assistance, the ministry will provide recipients with one-way, economy-class plane tickets for direct flights to and from Taiwan.

“These guidelines are stipulated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the implementation of the Taiwan Scholarship Program which aims to encourage outstanding international students to study in Taiwan, as well as to promote bilateral exchanges and friendship between the peoples of Taiwan and its diplomatic allies,” Taiwan states.

Those eligible include high school graduates or above with an excellent academic record, of good moral character with no criminal record, and is not a national of the Republic of China (Taiwan) nor an overseas compatriot student.

The eligible applicants should also have never attended an educational institution in Taiwan at the same level of degree or LEP that he/she intends to apply for and is not an exchange student through any cooperation agreement between a foreign university/college and an educational institute in Taiwan while receiving the Scholarship.

The student should also not previously have had a Scholarship revoked by a ROC government agency or other relevant institution.

The application period ends on March 31, 2021.