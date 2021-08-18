Africa Jobs & career Social

Taiwan Marks first Anniversary with Somaliland-Awards Scholarships

Taiwan celebrated the first anniversary of its diplomatic cooperation with Somaliland with a promise to help in the economic empowerment of the people of the Horn of Africa nation.

Taiwan opened its embassy in Somaliland capital Hargeisa in August last year and marked the first anniversary by awarding scholarships to students to study Taipei.

Taiwan Representative to Somaliland Ambassador Allen C. Lou hosted Somaliland vice president  H.E. Abdirahman Abdallahi Ismail Saylici, and other dignitaries from Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Telecommunication and Technology, Education and Science and National Commission for Higher Education.

“On August 17, 2020, the Taiwan Representative Office was established in Hargeisa. This marked a milestone in relations between our two nations.

Accordingly, our cooperation has deepened in many areas.”Ambassador Allen C. Lou, Representative of Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland said

“We celebrate together 1st anniversary of the establishment of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland and  Taiwan Scholarships awarding ceremony”

Ambassador Allen C. Lou added: “We are pleased to have implemented numerous cooperation in areas that are fundamental to national development, such as agriculture, healthcare, ICT, energy, business, etc.

We are confident that the mutually beneficial and friendly ties between Taiwan and Somaliland will be further deepened.” Ambassador Allen C. Lou

Taiwan is also helping Somaliland to foster human capital development. To this end, Taiwan is helping Somaliland young talents building dreams through education as the USA did for Taiwan several decades ago.

We believe that once the Somaliland young talents are equipped with big wings, the sky is their limit. In today’s celebrations, I am happy to see that 20 young talents have been awarded for the Taiwan Government Scholarships (Taiwan Scholarship and Taiwan ICDF Scholarship).

While quoting an African proverb, the Taiwan representative said: ” If you educate a man you educate an individual, but if you educate a woman you educate a family (nation).

I am also happy to see that today there are four female young talents to be awarded Taiwan Scholarships to study in Taiwan. Most of them study medicine and medical management. ”

Taiwan has already set goals to develop Somaliland in key areas among them Healthcare, Agriculture, ICT, and Democratic Development (2021 Somaliland Parliamentary and Local Government elections).

The government of Taiwan supports the Somaliland government in its efforts to advance democracy and freedom. Taiwan is to implement emergency and humanitarian aids, development cooperation, and mutual assistance, and mutual benefits cooperation to benefit both peoples.

