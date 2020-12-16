Africa Investment

Taiwan Initiates Building Dreams Through Education Project

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland has officially opened applications for scholarships for Somaliland students.
Taiwan envoy to Somaliland Ambassador Allen C. Lou took took time to demonstrate how  to apply for the Taiwan Scholarship and the TaiwanICDF Scholarship.
This was a follow-up of the signing of the Bilateral Protocol Convention by H. E. Dr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister of the ROC (Taiwan) and H. E. Prof. Yasin Hagi Mohamoud, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Somaliland on 26 February 2020.
Education Cooperation is one of the cooperation fields emphasized in the Bilateral Protocol Convention. Ambassador Allen C. Lou announced that Somaliland students could apply for the said two Scholarships in the application period.
“Since human resources development plays a vital role in the capacity-building of the nation, Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland will coordinate and cooperate with the Somaliland concerned Ministries to choose the outstanding Somaliland students through an effective and efficient mechanism,” a statement from the Taiwan Representative office in Hargeisa stated.
“All these efforts are the reflection of Taiwan’s commitments and will to uplift Somaliland’s capability through education cooperation,” the statement added.
 Ambassador Allen C. Lou hosted the event that was also attended by Hon. Liban Yusuf Osman, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with Hon. Ahmad Hassan Nour, Vice Minister of Education and Science and his Director General Prof. Ahmed Muse Murud
Deputy Minister Liban and DG Murud both emphasized that Somaliland students should benefit from the Scholarships sponsored by Taiwan Government, and it is highly expected that these students will become “corner stones” to contribute to Somaliland once they complete their studies in Taiwan.
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

