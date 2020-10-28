Taiwan holds Fair in Hargeisa to Showcase Products to Somalilanders

Taiwan is hosting its first ever Trade Fair in Somaliland on Wednesday in the capital Hargeisa.

The Asian nation is using the two day trade fair to showcase its products to Somalilanders and the Horn of Africa.

The Expo has been dubbed 2020 Taiwan Trade Fair-From Somaliland to East Africa.

The Trade Fair has been organized by the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland, aims to open Taiwan not only to Somalilanders but to a wider market in East Africa which hitherto been over-dominated by – largely – Chinese products.

The event comes barely three months after Taiwan opened its representative office in Hargeisa. Taiwan and Somaliland established trade and diplomatic relations on 1st July this year. Since then the two countries exchanged representatives and opened their respective embassies in their respective capital cities – Taipei and Hargeisa

During the event, visitors will find the opportunity to sample high-quality Taiwanese products, get a first-hand introduction to Taiwan’s business mechanism and its advantage industries, and to listen to a series of informative exchanges with experts in mini-seminars to be held.

According to organisers, the two countries have been able to pull ahead despite the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“Despite the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic and international travel restrictions, this Fair is the first business event to be held by Taiwan Representative office in Somaliland after its opening on August 17. This Fair will present Taiwan’s excellence from epidemic prevention products, foods, ICT products, medical devises and many more aiming to promote the same products through Somaliland to East African markets and to establish B-2-B relationships,” said a statement from the organsers.

Meanwhile, Somaliland President Musa Bihi officially welcomed the ambassador-designate of Taiwan to Somaliland, Lou Chen-hwa on Wednesday.

The President and the ambassador discussed on a number of areas which needed immediate intervention in Somaliland. These included ways to develop water availability in both major cities and at appropriate rural areas and development of the education and health sectors in Somaliland.