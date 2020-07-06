Taiwan and Somaliland officially cemented their diplomatic ties with the appointment of representatives in both countries.
Africa Industry

Taiwan finalizes plan to establish military base in Somaliland

EABW EditorComment(0)

Taiwan and Somaliland officially cemented their diplomatic ties with the appointment of representatives in both countries.

This on the day it emerged Taiwan is considering establishing a military base in Somaliland as part of a second-phase agreement between the two countries.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi appointed Mohamed Hagi to head the country’s embassy in Taiwan capital Taipei as Taiwan named Lou Chen-Hwa as its representative in Hargeisa.

Early last week, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announced that the governments of Taiwan and  Somaliland had “agreed that the establishment of representative offices will best serve the interests of one another.”

The new developments have angered China more so with emerging information Taiwan will be opening a military base in Somaliland.

China is suspicious of strengthening ties between Somaliland and Taiwan, as it would give its rival a foothold in a country that neighbours its sole overseas military base in Djibouti.

Somaliland, a self-declared state in East Africa, is not recognized by the international community.

Nevertheless, Somaliland has set up 22 representative offices in various countries, and the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ethiopia, Kenya, Turkey, Djibouti, Canada, the European Union and the United Nations maintain offices in Somaliland.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Despite the buzz around climate action at this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the world’s current environmental prospects look grim.
Industry Opinions

Is Global Climate Solidarity Impossible?

EABW Editor

Despite the buzz around climate action at this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the world’s current environmental prospects look grim. There are three obstacles: climate-change denial; the economics of reducing greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions; and the politics of mitigation policies, which tend to be highly regressive. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on […]

The African Development Bank has called on global partners to join hands to lift one billion people worldwide out of hunger.
Africa Agribusiness Industry

African Development Bank seeks partnerships to lift 1 billion people out of hunger globally

EABW Editor

The African Development Bank has called on global partners to join hands to lift one billion people worldwide out of hunger. “We are not winning the war against global hunger,” Bank President Akinwumi Adesina told an agriculture conference at Purdue University in Indianapolis on Tuesday, 25 September. He said they are leading the way by […]

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales has resigned, shortly after the country’s military urged him to do so. The development leaves the country, which has endured weeks of political turmoil, in a situation of even greater uncertainty.
Africa Industry

Can African leaders learn from Morales resignation?

EABW Editor

Bolivia’s President Evo Morales has resigned, shortly after the country’s military urged him to do so. The development leaves the country, which has endured weeks of political turmoil, in a situation of even greater uncertainty. “I resign from my position as president so that (Carlos) Mesa and (Luis Fernando) Camacho do not continue to persecute […]