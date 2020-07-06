Taiwan finalizes plan to establish military base in Somaliland

Taiwan and Somaliland officially cemented their diplomatic ties with the appointment of representatives in both countries.

This on the day it emerged Taiwan is considering establishing a military base in Somaliland as part of a second-phase agreement between the two countries.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi appointed Mohamed Hagi to head the country’s embassy in Taiwan capital Taipei as Taiwan named Lou Chen-Hwa as its representative in Hargeisa.

Early last week, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu announced that the governments of Taiwan and Somaliland had “agreed that the establishment of representative offices will best serve the interests of one another.”

The new developments have angered China more so with emerging information Taiwan will be opening a military base in Somaliland.

China is suspicious of strengthening ties between Somaliland and Taiwan, as it would give its rival a foothold in a country that neighbours its sole overseas military base in Djibouti.

Somaliland, a self-declared state in East Africa, is not recognized by the international community.

Nevertheless, Somaliland has set up 22 representative offices in various countries, and the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ethiopia, Kenya, Turkey, Djibouti, Canada, the European Union and the United Nations maintain offices in Somaliland.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO