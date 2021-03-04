Taiwan and Somaliland ICT Partnership Takes Off
Africa ICT

Taiwan and Somaliland ICT Partnership Takes Off

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Taiwan and Somaliland have set off their ICT partnership program by signing the E-government Capability Enhancement Project.

The project is aimed at enhancing the e-government capability in Somaliland

The objective is to improve government network management, establishing the data exchange platform among government institutions, and capacity building and institutional strengthening.

It is part of a technical Cooperation Framework Agreement that was entered in August last year when Taiwan and Somaliland came together to form  diplomatic relations between the two nations

Other areas of focus will be improving production and quality of vegetables and fruits project collaborating with the Ministry of Agricultural Development, Maternal and Infant Health Care Improvement Project collaborating with the Ministry of Health Development, and E-government Capability Enhancement Project collaborating with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

“These projects will hugely benefit the Somaliland government and citizens will be benefited from this comprehensive Project”, Ambassador Allen C. Lou of Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland said when he witnessed the signing of the partnership.

The signing of the partnership was done on Wednesday by Mr. Mars Shiue, Leader of the Taiwan ICDF (International Cooperation and Development Fund) Technical Mission, and Ms. Amina Hussien Mohamoud, Director General of Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

He added: “We believe that the cooperation that embodies “Taiwan Model” will bear fruits very soon through our joint efforts and benefit the people directly in Somaliland.”

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

