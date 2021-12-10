Swiss Pharma Nigeria Ltd leaps into 4IR capabilities with SAP S/4HANA deployment

NAIROBI, Kenya, 10th December, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- With all eyes on the pharmaceutical sector to provide support and drive medicines innovation amidst a global pandemic, one of West Africa’s leading medicines manufacturers chose SAP S/4HANA to transform its operations and establish a robust and integrated system enabling real-time decision-making.

“We embarked on a process of digital transformation of our finance, sourcing and procurement, manufacturing, sales, supply chain and asset management processes,” says Meeta Shah, Finance and Supply Chain Director at Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited. “Using the SAP Activate methodology and leaning on the expert support of our implementation partner, we were able to successfully transform our business in a mere 26 weeks.”

Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited (Swipha) is a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer that was established in 1976 to produce and market high-quality medicines supplying Nigeria and West Africa. French pharmaceutical company Servier acquired Swipha in 2017 to extend its wide range of products to Nigerian consumers. The company employs 320 people and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Shah and her team partnered with Serve Consulting to implement a wide-ranging digital transformation project named ‘LEAPSWIPHA’, shorthand for ‘Lead by Improving Efficiency, Accountability and Productivity at Swipha’.

“Our project kicked off in May 2020 and ended with the successful go-live of our first 36 users at the end of October 2020. Core to our objectives was the need to have information in real-time for enhanced decision-making, and to save time by eliminating duplication of efforts and activities across multiple business processes.”

Swipha chose SAP’s flagship S/4HANA platform to automate and integrate all finance, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management modules and processes, improving accountability and efficiency. “Through proper role definition and restriction, including workflows and approvals, we improved our overall controls, while also building confidence in our data through quality data collection and distribution.”

Digitisation of core business processes is a top priority for organisations wishing to embrace the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In a 2019 survey, 93% of pharmaceutical manufacturers stated digitisation is an important priority.

The implementation team followed strict adherence to SAP S/4HANA best practices during the deployment, and a combined effort involving parallel activities across various aspects of the implementation ensured timely and on-budget delivery, with the invaluable support of quality assurance project manager Chris Orilogbon.

“We enjoyed the active and consistent involvement of the Swipha management team, following a realistic plan and accompanying budget,” explains Shah. “By focusing on our stakeholder engagement throughout the project, we could further ensure a successful rollout.”

Since go-live, Swipha enjoys greater availability of business-critical information in real time, aiding better business decision-making. “We have eliminated duplication of activities by capturing data at the source point, giving us a single version of truth across our operations. Our efficient, integrated system has improved our business operations, with an approximate 84% saving on man hours across our business processes.”

Titilayo Adewumi, Regional Sales Director for West Africa at SAP, says Swipha has taken a bold step toward achieving intelligent enterprise capabilities. “Successful modern enterprises use technology to automate processes and free up valuable internal resources for more high-value work, while also improving visibility across the operations of the business. Following its highly successful business transformation, Swipha is well positioned to build on its reputation as a leading pharmaceutical company in West Africa.”

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of SAP Africa.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 440,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Delia Sieff, SAP Africa, +27 (11) 235 6000, [email protected]

The post Swiss Pharma Nigeria Ltd leaps into 4IR capabilities with SAP S/4HANA deployment appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)