Strategic partnership: African Media Agency (AMA) and VivaTech join forces to promote business innovation and drive opportunities in Africa Tech

ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire, 15th April 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan-African PR and communications firm today announced its partnership with Europe’s biggest startup and tech event, VivaTech. The partnership is aimed at promoting business innovation and driving opportunities in Africa Tech industry while catapulting the growth of Africa’s tech ecosystem to a global audience.

AMA has a peerless reputation within African media and public relations. Through its game-changing partnerships with globally-renowned organizations like Thomson Reuters and LexisNexis, AMA is able to deliver uniquely African stories to international audiences, demonstrating to the world that Africa is open for business.

VivaTech is a celebration of today’s innovations and tomorrow’s possibilities for everyone who believes in the power of technology to transform business and society. Every year, for four adrenaline-filled days, VivaTech brings together in Paris and online the greatest business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and innovators to ignite positive change in business and for society.

“AMA is thrilled to be a strategic partner for this year’s VivaTech event,” said African Media Agency Founder and CEO, Eloine Barry. “VivaTech is uniquely placed to drive innovation and investment opportunities by bringing together all the major stakeholders across both markets. Ultimately, it will help challenge negative perceptions about Africa and remove barriers to investment. Events like VivaTech provide the perfect forum for facilitating new conversations and relationships that promote economic success all over Africa.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Julie Ranty, VivaTech Chief Executive Officer, said:For its 5th edition last June, VivaTech gathered more than 140,000 visitors, including 26,000 in person and reached more than 119 million people in 149 countries, thus generating 1.7 billion views thanks to a rich collection of more than 500 exceptional innovations, 1400 exhibitors including 60% in person as well as 400 speakers from around the world.

VivaTech continues to play a pivotal role as a business accelerator linking the different stakeholders of the international tech ecosystem, for more qualitative and inclusive growth. VivaTech, will be back, for its 6th edition, from June 15 to 18, 2022, in Paris and online worldwide.

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. With footprint across Africa, we understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges thatjournalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different style and editorial culture within the continent.

About Viva Technology

VivaTech is the biggest startup and tech event in Europe and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. Since 2017 VivaTech has brought together in Paris the world’s top business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and thinkers for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and a showcase for innovation. Starting with the 2021 edition VivaTech is now enriched with a digital platform that connects a global community of innovators. The sixth edition of VivaTech is taking place June 15-18, 2022. More information available at https://vivatechnology.com/media and @VivaTech

