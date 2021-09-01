Standard Chartered Partners with Unicaf
Africa

Standard Chartered Partners with Unicaf

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala, Wednesday, 01st September 2021: Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Unicaf to increase its clients’ access to quality higher education.

With this partnership, the Bank’s clients and employees can earn up to a 75% Scholarship and take advantage of Unicaf’s Professional Development Short Courses designed to boost their skills and knowledge.

The partnership offers employees and clients an opportunity to earn internationally recognised degrees and enhance their professional expertise.

Subsequently, Standard Chartered Bank clients will enjoy exclusive scholarships on a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees as well as Professional Development short courses at Unicaf University and its partner universities; Liverpool John Moores University (UK), the University of East London (UK), and the University of Suffolk (UK).  Unicaf University has established a state-of-the-art campus in Kampala, Uganda.

Unicaf University in Uganda is a licensed university regulated by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) of Uganda. The university offers Bachelor degree programmes in a blended delivery mode.

Speaking about the partnership, Moses Rutahigwa, the Head Consumer Private and Business Banking, Standard Chartered Bank said;

 “We are excited to partner with Unicaf to bring online learning programmes to our clients at significantly discounted rates. Learning today is limitless, we are being challenged to learn new skills at every stage of life so that we stand out and be more competitive.

Even when we land a job or start a business of our dreams, we shouldn’t settle but strive to find new ways to achieve more success.

As a Bank, we are passionate about delivering convenient digital solutions to our clients as we believe our relationship with them should go beyond financial services into areas that resonate with their day-to-day lifestyles and interests.

Online learning has never been more relevant than it is today as it gives all of us the freedom to study anywhere, anytime.

We are therefore excited to partner with Unicaf to bring discounted online learning programs to our clients at significantly discounted rates and provide added value to them as we continue to enhance their relationship with us”.

Commenting about the partnership, Professor George William Nasinyama – Vice Chancellor, Unicaf Uganda had this to say;

Unicaf University prides itself in pursuing excellence in teaching, research, and engagement, focusing on student achievement and satisfaction. 

It combines traditional face-to-face complementary tutorials with the active use of digital learning tools through an innovative blended learning approach.

Through the Unicaf Scholarship Programme, students earn higher qualifications and gain expert knowledge to improve their career prospects and solve real-world challenges”

For interested clients and employees of the Bank to undertake the process of applying for any of the unicaf programmes, they need to follow the simple process below:

  • Access the exclusive SC & UNICAF landing page here
  • Complete and submit an online application form
  • Receive an email and call from a dedicated student advisor to guide on all required documents
  • Documents are reviewed and client receives final approval to get started
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

