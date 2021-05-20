Standard Chartered  Appoints Maria Kiwanuka 

Kampala – 20 May 2021: Standard Chartered Bank Uganda has announced the appointment of Mrs. Maria Kiwanuka to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Mrs. Kiwanuka is a senior economist with 14 years experience at the World Bank, where she focused on East Asia, Southern Africa and Uganda and took part in a number of projects aimed at improving transport and power infrastructure as well as urban studies, among others.

She served as the Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development of Uganda from 2011-2015 and thereafter as a Senior Advisor to the President of Uganda on finance matters.

She is a non-state expert in the 17-member governing council of the Global Green Growth Initiative, an intergovernmental organisation that aims to promote a green growth paradigm to balance macro-economic growth objectives of member nations.

Mrs. Kiwanuka is the founder and General Manager of Radio One and Radio Two in Uganda as well as the founder/member of the International Africa Media Leaders Forum.

She also previously served as Vice-Chairperson of the Local Government Finance Commission and the Chairperson of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, the Presidential Investment Round Table (Business Climate) and the Chairperson of the Board of United Bank of Africa.

She additionally served as a Board member of Stanbic Bank Uganda from 2009 to 2011.

Mrs. Kiwanuka graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Makerere University and a Master of Science in Business Administration from the London Business School.

Mr. Albert Saltson, Standard Chartered Bank Chief Executive Officer while announcing this appointment said:

“We are very delighted with the addition of Mrs. Kiwanuka to our Board. She is an exceptionally qualified professional who brings to our Board a wealth of experience, knowledge and unique skill set that we require to propel us to the next level as the leading digital bank of the future.

Whilst we are still navigating the impact of the pandemic, this is a time of unprecedented potential as technology continues to evolve at an extraordinary rate, accelerating change, expanding reach and enabling the development of exciting and innovative solutions that were previously unimaginable.

As a Digital First Bank, we need agile leadership skills and people who will provide strategic value that supports new ways of doing business and will help us deliver our purpose – “Driving commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity.”

Commenting on her appointment Mrs. Maria Kiwanuka had this to say:

“It pleases me immensely to join and also make a contribution to an innovative, forward-moving digital and dynamic International Bank like Standard Chartered Bank Uganda, that has served this country diligently for the past 109 years.

I know and appreciate the economic whirlwinds and risks we are faced with and I acknowledge that although the road ahead is steep with the global and local downturn, the economic opportunities abound.

I look forward to working with my colleagues on this board to drive revenue growth, manage costs, harness a culture of ethics that is values-based by ensuring there is clear accountability and responsibility within the organisation so that we can deliver economic value to all our stakeholders.

I am ready to serve, and I thank Standard Chartered Bank for this opportunity to participate in the ever-evolving financial sector of Uganda.”

Standard Chartered Bank Uganda currently has a Board of seven members with Dr. Robin Kibuka, a senior economist with 20+ years of experience at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and extensive international experience with macroeconomic policy heading it as Chairman and Independent Non-Executive Director.

The other Independent Non-Executive Directors include; Eng. Dr. Dorothy Kabagaju Okello, Mr. John Muhaise Bikalemesa and Mr. Matthias Nalyanya who serve alongside three Executive Directors who include; Mr. Albert Saltson, Mr. Kelvin Musana and Mr. Godfrey Sebaana.