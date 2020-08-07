StanChart donates COVID 19 PPEs to Mubende Frontline Workers

Standard Chartered Bank in partnership with Brien Holden Vision Institute (BHVI) has made a donation of Personal Protective Equipment worth Ugx 74 million to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital to support the community in the fight against COVID 19.

The PPEs donated include; Disposable coveralls, Eye goggles, heavy-duty and surgical gloves, Aprons, Infra-red thermometers, N95 masks, Sanitizer, Liquid soap, Hand wash gel, JIK sodium hypochlorite, Examination gloves, Waste bins, Nasopharyngeal swabs among other supplies.

“Standard Chartered Bank Uganda is very pleased to extend this donation to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital to support our frontline healthcare workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Over the last 4 years we have worked very closely and supported the community in Mubende through our flagship sustainability initiative; Seeing is Believing.’ The Programme that has achieved tremendous success equipping the ophthalmic unit in Mubende, human resource development, offering free cataract surgeries, community outreaches, providing drugs and low vision gadgets among others through our partner NGO, BHVI aimed at eradicating avoidable and curable blindness in this region.

“With the onset of the COVID 19 Pandemic, however, we had to help the hospital deal with the current challenge by extending this COVID-19 emergency relief support,” Cynthia Mpanga, the Corporate Affairs Manager, Standard Chartered Bank Uganda said while handing over the donation.

Dr Naome Nsubuga, the Country Representative, Brien Holden Vision Institute urged Mubende Regional Referral Hospital management to ensure that the PPEs are put to good use for the benefit of the entire community including the health workers.

“It has been a great pleasure working with the Mubende Regional Referral hospital management for several years to extend critical health services to alleviate some of the sufferings in this community.

“Making this donation today is however more gratifying as we have been able to respond quickly to another threatening challenge to ensure the community in Mubende is not adversely impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic.

“I want to thank Standard Chartered Bank for trusting us to implement this initiative, for also supporting Mubende Hospital with this generous donation and for indeed, making the various COVID 19 Relief measures to other NGOs and to the government for the wellbeing of the entire country.

You have demonstrated your reliability and compassion for the people of Uganda in a time of need and for that, we are truly grateful,” said Nsubuga.

“As a Regional referral hospital, we are very grateful for this donation from Standard Chartered Bank and BHVI.

“We do realize that times are tough for all of us including businesses, so we do not take this donation for granted in times such as these. The PPEs you have handed over to us will be put to good use, protect and motivate the health workers as they do their jobs and of course supplement our meagre supplies.

“I can assure you that with these PPEs, the health workers will do their work more efficiently and with peace of mind. On behalf of the hospital, we are very happy to receive this donation from the Bank and I can guarantee you that it will go a long way in benefiting our people in Mubende,” said Mubende Regional Referral Hospital Director, Dr Alex Andema while receiving the donation.