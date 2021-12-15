Stanbic Visa Card Users to Win Big During Festive Season
Africa Industry

Stanbic Visa Card Users to Win Big During Festive Season

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

December 15, Kampala: Stanbic Bank customers who pay using their debit or credit Visa cards when shopping during this festive season, stand a chance of winning big daily and weekly cash prizes in a new promo dubbed “Kiri Heavy-this Christmas.

The promo which runs through December 31 will see over 600 customers win Ugx50, 000 in daily prizes and up to Ugx1Million in weekly cash prizes.

It targets customers who do online or offline shopping but use their Visa debit or credit cards to pay for their shopping bills.

“Cashless payments are not only safe but convenient and we are adding another incentive for our customers to use their debit or credit card, which is winning cash on a daily or weekly basis,” said Paul Tamale, the Card and Payments Manager at Stanbic Bank Uganda.

Tamale says customers who pay with their Stanbic Visa card at supermarkets, restaurants, grocery stores and other Visa accepting stores for purchases above UGX 100,000 stand a chance to win cash prizes daily and weekly.

“We are also mindful of the rampant cases of fraud. All winners will be contacted via telephone number 0312-224-900 throughout the promotion period that kicks off,” added Tamale.

In Kampala, winners will redeem their cash vouchers from different participating merchants including Standard Supermarket, Capital Shoppers, Quality Supermarket, Game, Master Supermarket, Eco-mart from December 19, 2021.

The promotion is also in line with the campaign by the government to promote the use of electronic payments to controlling the spread of Covid -19.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

