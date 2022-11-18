Stanbic Scoop Top Finance Reporting Award
Stanbic Scoop Top Finance Reporting Award

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
Paul Tentena,
Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited were the biggest winners at the 2022 Financial Reporting Awards popularly referred to as the FiRe Awards organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).
Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, which scooped the top Award of Excellence in Corporate Governance Reporting, also won two Awards of Excellence in Sustainable Reporting and Best Listed Entity.
CPA Constant Othieno Mayende the President of ICPAU said the 2022 Financial Reporting Awards were the 12th Edition of the awards in Uganda that were introduced in 2011 to enhance the quality of Financial and Business Reporting.
“Organisations participate by submitting their most recent annual report for evaluation and the highest complying entities are recorgnised and rewarded,” said Mayende.
He said for the year 2022, they received 108 entries up from 87 in 2021. Mayende added the entries were from the public, private and not for profit sectors.
The 2022 theme was Corporate Governance: Strengthening Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting.
Godfrey Ivudria
