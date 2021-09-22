Stanbic FlyHub, Appoints Joel Muhumuza as CEO
Africa Jobs & career

Stanbic FlyHub, Appoints Joel Muhumuza as CEO

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala-September 22, 2021- FlyHub Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic Bank Uganda Holdings Limited (SBUL) has announced the appointment of Joel Muhumuza as its first Chief Executive Officer.

FlyHub is a newly created FinTech company and one of four subsidiaries under SBUL, the others being, SBG Securities, Stanbic Bank Incubator Limited and the well-known Stanbic Bank Uganda.

A certified digital money practitioner with expertise in digital product development, business process mapping and technology project management, Muhumuza has ten years of experience in the digital financial services arena having worked in Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and South Africa.
Prior to joining FlyHub, he held roles as the Country Director for JUMO East Africa(Uganda and Kenya), a digital lending Fintech and Manager Financial Services at Financial Sector Deepening Uganda.

He also worked as the Product and Business Development lead at UNCDF in Zambia and South Africa, as well as Commercial lead for the AppLab under Gates Foundation.

FlyHub’s mandate is to extend the horizon of appropriate digital financial technology usage in both Standard Bank Group, and other key market actors, in the delivery of quality financial products to businesses and individuals.

Reporting to SBUHL’s Chief Executive, Muhumuza will provide strategic vision and direction for the company to set the right foundation for success.

He is also tasked to build the right processes and put a quality team in place to execute the Standard Bank Group agenda of providing relevant technology solutions to meet the bank and clients’ needs.

“It’s a pleasant honour to be appointed FlyHub’s first Chief Executive. I am looking forward to building and leading a team that will help achieve our mission of being a technology

solutions hub for financial service providers and businesses in Uganda and beyond,” said Muhumuza. Joel holds an MBA, Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, and a Digital Finance certification from Tufts University DFA program.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa Maritime

Somaliland Passes Law Paving Way for Launch of Free Trade Zone

Godfrey Ivudria

Somaliland lower house has approved the Free Trade Zone law giving clearance for the launch of the Berbera Free Trading zone in the country. The house gave clearance for the completion of the Free Zone which is situated on 12 square kilometres land in the Port City of Berbera and is expected to be opened in […]

At the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference-Live, Huawei officially released the Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0.
Africa ICT Industry

Huawei set to develop 2 million ICT professionals over the next five years

EABW Editor

At the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference-Live, Huawei officially released the Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0. Through this program, Huawei aims to develop 2 million ICT professionals and popularize digital skills over the next five years by collaborating with universities. This is part of Huawei’s digital inclusion initiative, TECH4ALL, which is intended to expand the benefits […]

Africa Wellness

Ilara Health Raises $3.75m Series A Led by TLcom  to Provide Life-Saving Diagnostics Across Sub-Saharan Africa

Godfrey Ivudria

Round joined by DOB Equity, Global Ventures and Chandaria Capital will accelerate data driven healthcare for peri-urban clinics. Nairobi, Kenya. December 15 2020 Ilara Health,  a healthtech start-up focused on bringing essential, affordable and life-saving diagnostics to African consumers, has raised $3.75 million in Series A funding led by TLcom Capital, with participation from DOB Equity, Global Ventures and Chandaria Capital. The […]