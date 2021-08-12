Stanbic Bank Appoints Manager Communications 
Stanbic Bank Appoints Manager Communications 

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited has appointed Kenneth Agutamba as Manager, Reputation and Communications, according to the official notice published on August 11.

Kenneth succeeds Cathy Adengo who has been appointed as Head of Sustainability at the bank.

“Kenneth will be responsible for executing our corporate communications strategy, Sponsorships and implementing stakeholder engagement initiatives to support the delivery of the business strategy,” the notice reads in part.

A seasoned Media and Public Relations Professional, Kenneth has 10 years of multi-sector experience in Business Journalism, Strategic Media Relations, Stakeholder Engagement, Communication and Knowledge Management across various sectors including banking, international development and diplomatic mission.

He joins from Palladium Group where he was the Communication Manager. However, his Journalism career began in Western Uganda working as a radio talk-show host before moving to Kigali, Rwanda where he thrived and established himself as a mainstream business journalist and columnist.

He has successfully managed and delivered positive corporate brand and stakeholder relations for Bank of Kigali, in the role of Communications and Public Relations Manager.

He holds an M.A in International Communication from the Communication University of China (Beijing), a Bachelor’s in mass communication from the Uganda Christian University (Kampala) and is a News Literacy Fellow of Stony Brook University School of Journalism (New York, USA).

A member of the Public Relations Association of Rwanda (PRAR), Kenneth is passionate about international relations, responsible business, leadership, and citizen participation in community development.

