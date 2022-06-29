Stanbic 1st Ugandan Bank to attain ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Kampala – Uganda, June 29, 2022: Stanbic Bank Uganda has become the country’s first commercial lender to receive the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI), in recognition of its Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) compliance to global standards.

Attained after a rigorous independent assessment of people, processes and information technology systems within the bank’s operating environment, the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification is proof that the bank has aligned its information security controls to internationally recognised standards.

“This certification is solid proof and reassurance that the bank has effective and sustainable processes of managing and protecting valuable data and information assets in compliance with national and international regulatory standards,” said Doreen Munanukye—Ag Head of Information Security at Stanbic Bank Uganda.

Munanukye added that the bank’s certification not only helps maintain good information security practices but also establishes a framework to continuously improve its processes and systems to thrive in a dynamic operating environment.

“As the country’s largest commercial bank, this is an important milestone that reflects our commitment to our industry leadership responsibility—setting the pace in ensuring robust data security and other compliance standards,” said Munanukye.

Louis Arinaitwe the Country Director, Department for International Trade and the Country Infrastructure and Trade Policy lead with the British High Commission, congratulated Stanbic Bank upon achieving ‘an important certification milestone.’

“This certification shows that Stanbic Bank’s Information Security Management framework is now benchmarked with international standards—ensuring enhanced data protection services to the customers and strengthening their journey in secured banking services,” said Arinaitwe.

BSI offers the full spectrum of services ranging from creating standards of excellence to training people, assessing how organizations are doing, and helping them perform even better in future.

Stanbic Bank Uganda is an anchor subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited, a listed entity on the Uganda Stock Exchange, and a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest commercial lender by assets, as of 2021.