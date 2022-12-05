South Sudan to Build Dry Port in Mombasa
Africa Maritime

South Sudan to Build Dry Port in Mombasa

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
Kenya will allocate land to South Sudan for construction of a dry port in Mombasa, President William Ruto has said.
Ruto made the disclosure on Saturday after holding bilateral talks with his host Salva Kiir in Juba.
This, he said, will ease the cost of doing business between citizens of the two nations.
Ruto who is on an official visit to the country is accompanied by Roads and Infrastructure Cabinet secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.
The Head of State also assured traders from the nation that Kenya would facilitate a cost effective movement of goods from the port of Mombasa to South Sudan.
The traders, he said, can choose where to clear their goods from the three ports of Mombasa, Nairobi and Naivasha.
“Traders from South Sudan can choose the most convenient point to pick their goods with no restrictions,” Ruto said.
Kiir thanked Ruto for removing restrictions that made it difficult for traders from South Sudan to clear their goods.
“On behalf of the people of South Sudan, we are grateful to Kenya for allowing our traders to choose where to clear their goods, without any restrictions,” Kiir said
