SONNA, Anadolu Agency to Reshape Climate-change Narrative
Africa Wellness

SONNA, Anadolu Agency to Reshape Climate-change Narrative

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
The Somalia news agency is seeking to work with Turkish state run news agency- Anadolu in highlighting issues caused by climate change.
Ismail Mukhtar Omar, director general of Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said at a forum on the environment by Anadolu Agency that climate change is a “very important” issue for Somalia, which has suffered years of drought and famine.

“There is drought in my country … hundred(s) of people die without food and water,” said  Omar reflecting on the impact of climate change in Somalia.

He said the Anadolu Agency Environment Forum allowed participants to “share and exchange ideas and experiences on country-specific, as well as global, challenges on climate change.”

“The SONNA vision is to make programs and focus on the problem of the environment and climate issues by reporting on the issue and sharing it with audiences,” he said.

Omar underlined that the SONNA’s coverage was also focused on raising awareness on the global challenges created by the climate change.

On whether the SONNA will collaborate with Anadolu Agency in “reshaping the narrative” on the environment, Omar said: “We are very interested.”

“SONNA and Anadolu Agency share good relations,” he added.

Environment Forum

After an opening video speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Yusuf Ozhan, Anadolu Agency’s deputy director-general and editor-in-chief, moderated a session of the forum under the title “Media Responsibility on Climate Change.”

Besides the SONNA’s head Omar, the panel’s participants were Director of Climate News of the Philippines News Agency Lilybet G. Ison, General Director of Italy-based ANSA Stefano De Alessandri, and Rangarirai Shoko, the CEO of the Zimbabwe-based agency New Ziana.

Representatives of numerous local and foreign non-governmental and international organizations, as well as politicians, academics, and journalists were also present at the event featuring sessions on clean energy for sustainable development, the media’s approach to natural disasters, and climate crisis and responsibility sharing.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also addressed the event.

Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan, who has spearheaded the nation’s Zero Waste project since 2017, is expected to deliver a closing speech, while Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum is also scheduled to address the event.

The Environment Forum aims to tackle matters such as the need for a new media language on environmental and climate issues, international news agencies raising global awareness, the duties of traditional and new media outlets, and the pursuit of environmental awareness in fresh news areas.

“We aim to redefine the relationship between media and environment by creating a medium for environmental experts to voice their opinions and discuss solutions,” according to the forum’s website.

Among the forum’s international participants are Portugal’s former Secretary of State for European Affairs Bruno Macaes, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Ovais Sarmad, climate director at Spain’s EFE Agency Arturo Larena, and Peter Prengaman, the global climate and environment news editor at the Associated Press (AP).
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa Opinions

Justice in a Hijacked State

Godfrey Ivudria

John Prendergast and Nathalia Dukhan WASHINGTON, DC – The Central African Republic (CAR), a former French colony based on an exploitative divide-and-rule system, is a textbook example of how a state can be captured, repurposed, and organized for looting, largely to the benefit of outsiders. In a country that has known only impunity, where the […]

(L-R) Duncan Kimani Coca -Cola Beverages Africa Manufacturing Director, Eddy Njoroge, President of the Upper Tana Nairobi Water Fund and Munira Bashir, the Kenya Programs Director the Nature Conservancy sign off during the handover of the Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN), a Coca-Cola Foundation program which aims to reach six (6) million people across the continent with improved access to safe water by the end of 2020.
EAC Industry Wellness

The Coca-Cola Foundation, The Nature Conservancy support water access to 800,000 Nairobi residents

EABW Editor

Through support from The Coca-Cola Foundation and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) have reduced their water treatment costs by 30%, allowing them to expand their network to reach over 800,000 of Nairobi’s residents. A pilot investment of Kshs5.2m by The Coca-Cola Foundation, followed by a larger investment of Kshs126m […]

The Government of Uganda and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) are investigating whether there is a connection between recent illnesses reported in two districts in Karamoja and Super Cereal, a fortified blended food distributed by WFP for prevention of malnutrition.
Industry Wellness

Uganda’s Health Ministry investigates Karamoja food poisoning

EABW Editor

The Government of Uganda and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) are investigating whether there is a connection between recent illnesses reported in two districts in Karamoja and Super Cereal, a fortified blended food distributed by WFP for prevention of malnutrition. A joint statement released by the two organizations On Tuesday, 12th, 2019, indicated that […]