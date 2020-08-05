Somalland, Taiwan Diplomatic Partnership Has Created A Ruckus Like No Other.

From a simple visit by the Somaliland foreign minister Yasin Haji to Taiwan capital Taipei which was followed by an agreement by the two governments to set up embassies in their separate capitals and followed by a statement by the United States has hailing the newly found diplomatic relationship between and describing it as a tremendous step, so much has now gone under the bridge and China is now entering the fray.

All this is playing into Somaliland’s hands in her quest for international recognition.

Chinese government on Wednesday dispatched a team to Somaliland capital Hargeisa ostensibly to discuss Somaliland’s relations with Taiwan.

The team from Beijing joined Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Qin Jian who has been in Hargeisa since August 1st where he has made fruitless efforts to meet Somaliland leader Musa Bihi.

Since Somaliland and Taiwan established relations on July 1, China has attempted to pressure Somaliland into backing out of the new relationship. On August 1, the Chinese ambassador to Somalia, Qin Jian arrived in the Somaliland capital of Hargeisa for the third time this year to forestall the growing relations with Taiwan.