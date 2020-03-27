Somaliland government has placed a raft of measures in its precautions to curb the Coronavirus.
Somaliland's tight measures to curb deadly Coronavirus

The Horn of Africa nation is yet to report any case of the pandemic that has hit the world but the government is taking no chances.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi chaired a cabinet meeting which made far-reaching decisions chief among them is the cancellation of all developmental projects in the 2020 fiscal year. The cabinet also announced tax relief for all medical supplies related to combating the pandemic.

The cabinet further decided to form a special committee for coronavirus preparedness in the capital Hargeisa.

The government will also buy up the domestic agricultural output this year. However, the statement did not mention the rationale for this step or how it will be carried out.

At the same time, the National Health Committee against COVID-19 has set up strict new measures on quarantining all passengers on social distancing.

Authorities at Egal international airport has started implementing the government’s strict new measures on quarantining all passengers on social distancing.

The passengers on board on Ethiopian airlines on Wednesday were informed that they will go into a 14-day quarantine to ensure that they are free from the coronavirus pandemic.

All passengers returning home under the government’s emergency measures must self-isolate for 14 days.

Somaliland government has already closed its border with Djibouti, Ethiopia and Somalia due to fears of the spread of COVID-19.

The border closure took effect on the 26th of March, 2020 and will last for three weeks.

Somaliland authority also announced shutting down all its ports with the exception of Berbera port. Food commodities, fuel imports, medical supplies and other trading items will be allowed to enter the port.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

