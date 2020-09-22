Africa Travel

Somaliland’s Berbera Airport being spruced to match the best in Africa

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Work at the Berbera International Airport in Somaliland is almost complete with new infrastructure being put in place to make it one of the most modern aviation facilities in the continent, Dritan Gjonbalaj, the airport Director General Berbera has said.

Gjonbajaj said there has been serious investment in infrastructure and equipment to ensure that the airport, the second in the country after the Egal International Airport in Somaliland capital Hargeisa meets international requirements.

Perfectly located on the coast, very close to the brand new Berbera Seaport built by Dubai Ports (DP) World, and a four lane highway to the capital Hargeisa taking shape, Berbera Airport has a huge potential for both people and cargo traffic.

Berbera airport was initially built by the Soviet Union in the 1970s, with a 4km runway, one of the longest in Africa. It was rented by Nasa during the 1980s as an emergency landing site for the Space Shuttle until 1991, when the government of former President of Somalia Siad Barre collapsed.

But with Somaliland government’s vision to turn Berbera city into an economic hub, there grew a need to rebuild the airport to serve the needs of both local and international investors and tourists at the same time.

“We are enthusiastic to put up a great team of young, well educated, trained and dedicated Somalilanders, to work hand in hand with their experienced expats as proud BBO staff,” said the Director General.

“Our dedicated team is putting the finishing touches to the few remaining works before we undergo the necessary certification audits by the national aviation authorities of Somaliland.” He added.

“As part of our commitment to building and maintaining a robust, reliable and trusted safety management system, we will also undergo a comprehensive audit by an independent international team of top notch aviation experts to confirm our compliance with standards of the relevant Annexes to the Chicago Convention on all aspects of aviation safety and security.”

The expected opening of the airport will add to the growing status of Berbera which has already been boosted by the expansion of the Port, the building of the road linking the town to the Ethiopian border and the planned construction of the multi-million Berbera Economic Free Zone.

Somaliland declared its separation from Somalia in 1991, but it is yet to be recognized by the international community despite maintaining trade relations and political contacts with a number of countries including Kenya, UK, Belgium, Turkey, Djibouti, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa Agribusiness

Launch of new Ugandan coffee marks second year of success for Nespresso’s.

Godfrey Ivudria

Nespresso’s Reviving Origins program celebrates second year by introducing new coffee, AMAHA awe UGANDA, from the Rwenzori Mountains Investment, training and resources provides Rwenzori coffee farmers with the tools to improve their livelihoods through the increase of the quality of their crop Reviving Origins program drove productivity boost of 9% in Eastern Zimbabwe for 2018/2019. […]

As part of its mandate to strengthen the entrepreneurial fabric of the region, the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) SME Programme has signed an initial 4-year senior/ mezzanine debt facility of USD 1 million to be managed by Grassroots Business Fund (GBF), to finance agribusiness SMEs in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.
Africa Agribusiness EAC Industry

East African SMEs in Agribusiness to receive $1million

EABW Editor

As part of its mandate to strengthen the entrepreneurial fabric of the region, the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) SME Programme has signed an initial 4-year senior/ mezzanine debt facility of USD 1 million to be managed by Grassroots Business Fund (GBF), to finance agribusiness SMEs in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. […]

African Development Bank
Africa Industry Jobs & career

African Development Bank makes Senior Appointments

EABW Editor

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, has announced the following senior appointments. Director, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Alan Bacarese has been appointed the Director for Integrity and Anti-Corruption in the Office of the President with effect from January 1, 2019. Alan, a British national, has 30 years of experience as a senior prosecutor, white-collar crime […]