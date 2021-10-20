Somaliland Youth Urged to Shun Tribalism-Bashe
Africa Social

Somaliland Youth Urged to Shun Tribalism-Bashe

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
Somaliland leading diplomat Bashe Omar Awil is urging the country’s youth to play a big role in building the nation.

In a passionate note, Bashe whose last posting was as Somaliland representative to Kenya asked the youth not to be swayed into tribalism which he said has weakened their ability to play a significant role in business, education and leadership.
“It is my pleasure to dedicate this short essay to the youth of Somaliland in particular. First of all, the youth are the leaders of a country or a nation, and they are the spine of that nation,” Bashe wrote.
“You are the youth and the strength of our country, and you are capable of making progress.Tribal circumstances have weakened your ability to play a significant role in business, education, and leadership.”
However, while Bashe said tribalism has interfered with some youth’s vision, it is not of their creation but has been inherited from previous generations.
It (tribalism) is something that has been around for generations, inherited from a generation. But it for you to fight against any tribal discrimination or being used by tribal chiefs for selfish interests,” he observed
“In general, I urge you, young people, to focus on your goals for a better future in this world and in the hereafter, and to stay away from the scourge of tribalism that has crippled the development of our society and country.”
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Dubai based maritime company DP World has won an arbitration ruling against the Djibouti government over the seizure of a container terminal.
Africa Industry

DP World wins arbitration case against Djibouti in London

EABW Editor

Dubai based maritime company DP World has won an arbitration ruling against the Djibouti government over the seizure of a container terminal. The International Arbitration Tribunal in London has ordered Djibouti to restore rights and benefits in accordance with the 2006 DP World and Doraleh Company’s compensation agreement within two months or pay damages. DP […]

Uganda is set to host the first joint bilateral business talks with the  Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) aimed at providing a platform to the business communities from the two countries to share experiences.
Africa EAC Industry

Uganda announces bilateral trade talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo 

EABW Editor

Uganda is set to host the first joint bilateral business talks with the  Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) aimed at providing a platform to the business communities from the two countries to share experiences. The joint business summit is also aimed at identifying opportunities for trade and investment. It also wants to come up with […]

A few hours of uncomfortable sleep will leave you feeling jaded in the morning. This is caused by the impact the quality of sleep has on the brain.
Africa Digest Industry

Temperature regulating mattresses now on sale in Kenya

EABW Editor

A few hours of uncomfortable sleep will leave you feeling jaded in the morning. This is caused by the impact the quality of sleep has on the brain. Research has confirmed that a healthy amount of sleep is vital for the brain’s ability to adapt to input and in the future may help maintain your […]