Somaliland Youth Urged to Shun Tribalism-Bashe

In a passionate note, Bashe whose last posting was as Somaliland representative to Kenya asked the youth not to be swayed into tribalism which he said has weakened their ability to play a significant role in business, education and leadership.

“It is my pleasure to dedicate this short essay to the youth of Somaliland in particular. First of all, the youth are the leaders of a country or a nation, and they are the spine of that nation,” Bashe wrote.

“You are the youth and the strength of our country, and you are capable of making progress.Tribal circumstances have weakened your ability to play a significant role in business, education, and leadership.”

However, while Bashe said tribalism has interfered with some youth’s vision, it is not of their creation but has been inherited from previous generations.

It (tribalism) is something that has been around for generations, inherited from a generation. But it for you to fight against any tribal discrimination or being used by tribal chiefs for selfish interests,” he observed

“In general, I urge you, young people, to focus on your goals for a better future in this world and in the hereafter, and to stay away from the scourge of tribalism that has crippled the development of our society and country.”