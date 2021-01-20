Africa Social

Somaliland to Strengthen Ties with UK

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The Somaliland government will continue to work closer with the British government to ensure Peace and security in the Horn of Africa and social development of its people.

Somaliland President said as he bade farewell to the outgoing British Ambassador  Ben Fender that his country will continue to maintain its democratic ideals ahead of the parliamentary elections that are set for mid this year.

Fender was accompanied by Mr Stuart Brown, the British High Commissioner to Somaliland, who is in the country on a working visit.

The meeting focused on issues such as the upcoming parliamentary and local elections in the Republic of Somaliland, which is scheduled to take place on May 31, this year.

The meeting also discussed the current situation in the Horn of Africa where Somaliland plays a pivotal role in maintaining security in the Red Sea.

The President thanked the British Government for aligning the pillars of the Somaliland Development Plan with British aid to the country.

Somaliland has held close relationship with her former colonial masters- Britain who remains the closest friend the country has in the Western Hemisphere.

Over the years, Somaliland has looked to the United Kingdom for inspiration, development aid and diplomatic backing while the UK has viewed Somaliland with special admiration for its successful efforts in pursuing a democratic tradition and its determined struggle to succeed in a region devastated by civil wars, prolonged conflict and lawlessness

Several British parliamentarians have lobbied for Somaliland’s recognition as well as looking ways to increase more development aid and political support.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Assistant Secretary-General of COMESA, Dr Kipyego Cheluget, told the researchers that there was a ready demand for the research forum’s output.
Africa EAC Industry

COMESA Annual Research Forum Underway Focusing on Trade and Innovation

EABW Editor

The Sixth COMESA Annual Research Forum is underway in Nairobi, Kenya with over 80 leading academicians, trade experts from the public and private sector, policy think-tanks, and innovators in science and technology from the COMESA Member States attending. The week-long forum is intended to share knowledge and deliberate on empirical issues on how to promote […]

Africa Industry

Kenya’s Cookstove Manufacturing Company Sets Eyes on Somaliland and Rest of Africa

Godfrey Ivudria

By Odindo Ayieko, A vertically integrated modern cookstove company based in Kenya is venturing into Somaliland and the Horn of Africa to offer efficient and clean cooking solutions for households. BURN manufacturing company plans to implement the carbon project activity  in Somaliland‘ under the Gold Standard Programme. The company which is based in Ruiru in Kiambu […]

Adam Elhiraika, Director of the Macroeconomics and Governance Division of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
Africa Industry

Africa needs policies to protect its economies from vulnerabilities – ECA

EABW Editor

African countries need policies that can help build resilience, raise potential growth and inclusiveness if the continent is to achieve the sustainable development goals and aspirations of Africa’s Agenda 2063. This was said Wednesday by Adam  Elhiraika, Director of the Macroeconomics and Governance Division of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in his presentation to […]