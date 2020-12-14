Africa Social

Somaliland President Bihi Hold First Round of Talks with Uhuru in Nairobi

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi hosted bilateral talks between Kenya and the visiting Somaliland delegation led by His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland.
During the meeting, the two leaders initiated discussions on a number of subjects of mutual interest between Kenya and Somaliland. The two delegations are set to meet again tomorrow, Tuesday,15th December 2020, to finalize the talks.
Bihi Abdi arrived in the country yesterday, Sunday 13th December 2020, for a three-day Official Visit.
It is Bihi’s first visit to Kenya since his election as President of Somaliland.
Kenya and Somaliland share a history together having been under the British Protectorate.
Somaliland is seeking allies across Africa in its push for international recognition and view Kenya as a critical partner in this ambition.
Despite lack of international recognition, Somaliland has a liaison office in Nairobi headed by Ambassador Bashe Omar Awil.
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

