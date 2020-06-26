Somaliland lifts COVID 19 restrictions and opens airspace and sea routes

Somaliland has opened up its airspace and sea routes after the government announced, Tuesday, that all restrictions previously imposed to prevent the intensity and spread of the pandemic have been categorically lifted.

It, therefore, means that passenger flights can resume activity to and from Hargeisa while sea vessels arriving at Berbera Port which was previously limited to seafaring ships, boats and dhows bringing essential, life-saving commodities will also be allowed to operate.

The Republic of Somaliland’s Covid-19 Preparedness national committee announced that public gatherings and social events are also allowed, meaning conference and dining and wedding halls are, again, open for business.

This announcement was made on the week that the country will mark its 60th anniversary since it gained self-rule from the British colonial government.

All learning institutions will reopen and restrictions on passenger capacity on public transport are waived.

The government, also, lifted the ban on inland travel across the borders with neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti.

However, there will also be some conditions, especially on visitors into the country.

Incoming passengers and travellers crossing over to the Republic of Somaliland will have to produce a valid, COVID-free certificate that is not older than four days.

Somaliland has recorded 681, 28 deaths and 147 recoveries.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO