A Kenyan delegation led by National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed held a meeting with Somaliland president Musa Bihi to discuss the relationship between the two countries.
Africa Industry

Somaliland leader Bihi meets Kenyan delegation on a mission to boost trade ties

EABW EditorComment(0)

A Kenyan delegation led by National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed held a meeting with Somaliland president Musa Bihi to discuss the relationship between the two countries.

The team from Kenya is also looking at trade and business opportunities in the Horn of Africa nation that is increasingly attracting foreign investment.

Somaliland, which has claimed autonomy from the main Somalia government, is on a mission to initiate relationships with regional states as it pushes for recognition at the African Union and the United Nations.

Last year, Somaliland held a conference in Nairobi to woo Kenyan investors to their country.

Somaliland’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Yasin Mohammed Hiir encouraged Kenyan investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in his country.

“Come and work with us in building the great nation of Somaliland; we have so many opportunities,” Hiir said during the event in Nairobi on November 30.

Like Kenya, Somaliland is a former British protectorate that gained independence in June 1960. It later unified with the Trust Territory of Somalia (colonized by Italy) to form the Somali Republic.

Somaliland is home to thousands of Kenyans working in different sectors including hospitality and education industry.

Somaliland envoy to Kenya Bashe Omar in an interview said he is happy with the direction Kenya and Somaliland relations is taking.

“We share a long history together. But beyond that, we want to strengthen our ties especially in areas of trade. I am confident this delegation will come back with positive stories about our country,” said Bashe.

Kenyan leaders among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have been supportive for the Somaliland push for recognition.

Odinga is regarded as a valuable friend and partner in these efforts.

At the Chatham House London where he delivered a public lecture last year, Odinga said: “I am a strong supporter of the full recognition of Somaliland. I think Somaliland has a very strong case,” he said during a question and answer session at the forum.

Somaliland has not yet succeeded to regain international recognition. It has so far only been afforded observer status by the Commonwealth.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Three years ago, Total Uganda Limited started an initiative of identifying and rewarding the best entrepreneurial projects in the country.
ICT Industry

Total Startupper of the Year Winners Transforming Ugandan Communities

EABW Editor

Three years ago, Total Uganda Limited started an initiative of identifying and rewarding the best entrepreneurial projects in the country. The project was dubbed ‘Total Startupper’ the name itself says it all. Many youths out their want to start projects but lack initial startup capital. Total Uganda put aside a cash prize of Shs 130m […]

Uganda has emerged as a pioneer in Africa to champion the standardization of the latest technology used in biomedical imaging for diagnosis and subsequent treatment of various medical conditions.
ICT Industry

Uganda Champions standardization of biomedical imaging equipment

EABW Editor

Uganda has emerged as a pioneer in Africa to champion the standardization of the latest technology used in biomedical imaging for diagnosis and subsequent treatment of various medical conditions. Uganda, through its standards agency – the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), is the only African country among 10 countries participating in the development of […]

Industry

Conference on weights to agree on changes to international system of units

EABW Editor

BY EABW REPORTER Kampala, Ugand–Uganda National Bureau of Standards will join the rest of the world in commemorating World Metrology Day on May 20th 2018.   The theme for this year is Constant Evolution of the International System of Units (SI) [the SI provides definitions of units of measurement that are widely accepted in science and […]