Somaliland Electoral Process funded by Taiwan, European Nations

Godfrey Ivudria

Somaliland international partner Taiwan has allocated US Dollars 2 million to help finance the forthcoming May 31, 2021, parliamentary and civic elections in the country.

The money will be used to ensure the process runs smoothly according to a member of parliament in the House of Representatives Abdikadir Ismail Jirde.

Taiwan, which recently established a new diplomatic relationship with Somaliland, has been at the forefront of supporting pro-democracy and electoral elections in the country.

At the same time, the United Kingdom and the European Union will give a similar amount to aid the electoral process, especially in the voter registration exercise.

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation made up of foreign diplomats from the international community and the United Nations has arrived in Somaliland to assess the country’s preparedness for the elections.

The delegation from the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, EU, and UN held a meeting with the election body to discuss the preparations thus far.

The elections commission has so far completed the voter registration drive across the country, women participation in the election, youth as well as minorities.

The delegation held separate talks with political parties and other election stakeholders including the civil society organizations in Somaliland on last Tuesday

