Somalia's Debt to IFAD is Cleared
Africa Industry

Somalia’s Debt to IFAD is Cleared

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on Tuesday  announced that Somalia’s external debt with this institution had been cleared thanks to the actions promoted by Italy, Germany, Belgium, and Sweden.
Donal Brown, the assistant vice president of IFAD made the announcement while appreciating the fact that in recent years, the country has suffered five severe droughts that have fully impacted the ability to produce food.
The decision to forgive the debt will allow IFAD to reinvest in improving living conditions in rural areas and foster “resilience and a more prosperous future” for the country’s population,
IFAD President Alvaro Lario said during a press conference held jointly with Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Debt cancellation “represents an opportunity to achieve greater food security for Somalia, investing very selectively in priority areas,” he added.
In recent years, Somalia has suffered five severe droughts that have fully impacted the ability to produce food in one of the poorest countries in the world.
In 2011 alone, some 250,000 Somalis died of hunger, which is more deaths than those caused by the armed conflicts that the country has suffered throughout its history, Sheikh recalled.
Added to the natural catastrophes is the dominance of jihadist groups over large areas of Somalia, which further limits agricultural activity and the movement of food within the country itself.
Today, despite the fact that the Mogadishu government has recaptured some of the areas that fell into the hands of armed groups, half of the country’s population remains on the brink of starvation.
Italy, the former colonial power that controlled Somalia until World War II, previously helped clear other debts for the country.
In 2020, for instance, Italy offered a loan to the African country to settle its debts with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB), and the African Development Bank (ADB).
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Sheraton Hotel, Addis Ababa - location of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) 2019
Africa Industry Tourism Travel

Ethiopia backs Africa Hotel Investment Forum

EABW Editor

Prominent figures from Ethiopia’s public and private sectors have spoken out publicly to welcome the return to Addis Ababa of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF). The forum is the premier tourism and hotel investment conference in Africa, and to encourage others to attend. AHIF attracts many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies […]

the Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development,  Eng. Irene N. Muloni is scheduled to launch the country’s second licensing round on 8th May 2019. 
Industry Resources

East African Petroleum Conference kicks off in Mombasa

EABW Editor

The 9th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition 2019 (EAPCE’19) is set to be held in Mombasa, Kenya at the Pride Inn Resort, from 8th to 10th May 2019. The 9th edition of the biennial oil and gas regional event themed East African Region – the destination of choice for Oil and Gas Investment Opportunities […]

Last year, Coca-Cola visited over 100 mosques countrywide offering them foodstuffs and soft drinks to assist in breaking their fast.
Industry Social

Liquid Telecom and Coca-Cola make Ramadhan Contribution to Muslim Communities

EABW Editor

Liquid Telecom Uganda, the leading independent data, voice and IP provider in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa has joined the Uganda Muslim fraternity in fasting and observing the month of Ramadhan. The company handed over basic items like soap, foodstuff and baking powder to the Muslim Community at Kibuli Mosque recently as a sign of […]